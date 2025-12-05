Robot Week at Shirley Library: 12-18 January 2026

Step into the future at Shirley Library’s Robot week during the summer holiday break!

Welcome to a dynamic and hands-on exploration of the world of robots and artificial intelligence (AI)!

Whether you are a tech enthusiast, an inquisitive explorer or a curious skeptic, Robot Week will provoke your thoughts and spark your passion.

Storytelling

Story lovers will lose themselves in imaginative storytelling sessions.

Younger children can listen to stories, sing songs and dance like little cheerful robots during our storytimes session.

Older children can make their own characters and team up with new friends to put on a puppet show using our special theatre.

Families are warmly invited to come along and enjoy the fabulous show.

Crafts and Creativity

Robot Week provides plenty of options for crafters and artisans.

You can try building your own junkbot using recycled materials provided and create personalised robot-themed items such as badges and origami robots.

Our robot crafts sessions provide hands-on activities to people of all ages and skill levels.

Intelligent Robots and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Interested in AI and robot research? The four programmes, offered by professors and students from the University of Canterbury, are absolute must-goes!

Associate Professor Kathryn MacCallum and her PhD student Angel Moore will present AI talks and lead a hands-on AI activity.

Dr Kathryn MacCallum is an Associate Professor in Digital Education and Head of School for Leadership and Professional Practice at the University of Canterbury. Her research focuses on digital pedagogies, AI literacy, and technology-enhanced learning across educational sectors. She leads several national and international initiatives exploring how educators and learners can critically and creatively engage with emerging technologies, including the development of the Scaffolded AI Literacy (SAIL) Framework.

The talk of Demystifying AI and the AI Hands-On Activity are designed for children and adults with no prior AI knowledge. They provide a fun and engaging way to explore AI.

Educators and caregivers will be informed and inspired in Professor MacCallum's another talk, AI in Education: Empowering Leaners Through AI Literacy. You will learn about the Scaffolded AI Literacy Framework and discover ideas on how to build age appropriated AI literacy.

Associate Professor Yilei Zhang and his research group will talk about intelligent robots and their applications and bring a robot for a live demo.

Dr Yilei Zhang is an Associate Professor at the University of Canterbury, with over 20 years of experience in neuroengineering, bioprinting, spiking neural networks, and intelligent design and manufacturing. His research focuses on AI-driven tools for engineering design, robotics, and education, bridging the gap between biological principles and cutting-edge AI technologies. He has published widely across fields like neural engineering, materials science, and intelligent manufacturing, contributing to several industry and academic advancements.

This session is especially suitable for the teenagers aged 9 to 18 years who have innovative and curious minds. You will have a chance to learn about the cutting-edge research projects conducted by this group include those by postgraduate students and ask questions.

STEAM and Creative Technology Tasters

With a curious mind, you can explore library tech van, enjoy robot challenges and explore library creative technologies.

You will have the opportunity to visit the brand-new library tech van and learn about how to access services provided by library Creative Spaces across the city for your next project.

If you want to create a personalised robot-themed item, Robot Tote Bag and T-Shirt Workshop is a perfect choice.

Dancing Robots programme is for children aged 8 to 12 years old who want to try coding for fun.

If you want to learn how to make a robot move and overcome obstacles, join Robot Challenges sessions. You can work on your own pace and earn a prize when you reach the finish line.

Week-Long Programme and Take-Home Activities

Adventures, both young and old, can follow clues throughout the library in a special scavenger hunt and find surprise at the end. The scavenger hunt programme is available every day during the week.

Cannot come during the week? you can still join programmes below.

This colouring competition is designed for participants aged 5 or above, offering a fun and creative activity during the holiday break. You can work at your own pace, as long as your entry is submitted to Shirley Library on time.

To enter, collect a Robot Week colouring sheet at Shirley library from 15 December 2025 or download and print one using one of the links below. Colour your picture, write your contact details on the back of your entry, and return it to Shirley library by 3:00pm, Sunday 18 January 2026. Winners will be notified by Friday, 6 February 2026.

Robot colouring Sheet1 Robot colouring sheet2 Robot colouring sheet3 Robot colouring sheet4

If you’re aged 6 to 12, pick up a robot-themed story bag from Shirley library and join the fun!

Inside the bag, you’ll find robot-themed books to read, a book review form and other reading materials. Complete the book review form, then return it to Shirley library by 5:00pm on Friday, 23 January 2026 to receive a small gift and enter for a prize draw. Prize winners will be chosen through a random lucky draw and announced by Friday, 6 February 2026.

This programme also provides you an option to join Mānuka Stories Summertime Reading Challenge and earn stickers.

The week-long event is for all ages, curiosity levels and interests!

All programmes are parts of Mānuka Stories Sumertime Reading Challenge/Campaign so you can earn stickers for participating in any of them.

Some programmes require bookings, and spaces are limited. Don't miss out! Reserve your spot and come along to experience the future, engage with AI through fun activities, and collect Mānuka Stories stickers to complete your Summertime Reading Challenge.

We wish you and your family a wonderful summer holiday!

We look forward to seeing you at Shirley Library in the week of 12-18 January 2026, or receiving your entries.

Shirley Library 36 Marshland Road

