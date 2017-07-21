The winners of the My Very Own Hungry Caterpillar colouring-in competition

We're happy to announce the winners of the My Very Own Hungry Caterpillar (for ages 0 to 12 years) competition. It was a difficult task to judge, as the entries were outstanding.

WINNERS

These prizewinners get family passes to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at the beautiful Isaac Theatre Royal.

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Congratulations to our two Highly Commended entries who will each receive a library goody bag.

FINALISTS

Congratulations to our talented finalists! We have certificates for our finalists; they are ready for you to pick up at Papanui Library after 9am on Saturday 22 July - please contact us at LibraryEvents@ccc.govt.nz to organise delivery if you are unable to pick-up.



See all the winners and finalists on our Flickr set for My Very Own Hungry Caterpillar colouring-in.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation