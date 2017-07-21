The winners of the My Very Own Hungry Caterpillar colouring-in competition

We're happy to announce the winners of the My Very Own Hungry Caterpillar (for ages 0 to 12 years) competition. It was a difficult task to judge, as the entries were outstanding.

WINNERS

These prizewinners get family passes to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at the beautiful Isaac Theatre Royal.

Winner - Isabel Edwards-Stieller
Winner - Isabel Edwards-Stieller (4 years)
Winner - Kimberley He
Winner - Kimberley He (3.5 years)
Winner - Amber Hicks
Winner - Amber Hicks (4 years)
Winner - Ruadhri Whitty
Winner - Ruadhri Whitty (6 years)
Winner - Gisele Zhao
Winner - Gisele Zhao (5 years)

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Congratulations to our two Highly Commended entries who will each receive a library goody bag.

Highly Commended - Daniel Choe
Highly Commended - Daniel Choe (8 years)
Highly Commended - Sophia Choe
Highly Commended - Sophia Choe (11 years)

FINALISTS

Congratulations to our talented finalists! We have certificates for our finalists; they are ready for you to pick up at Papanui Library after 9am on Saturday 22 July - please contact us at LibraryEvents@ccc.govt.nz to organise delivery if you are unable to pick-up.

Finalist - Sacha
Finalist - Sacha (7 years)
Finalist - Jumana Adamji
Finalist - Jumana Adamji (7 years)
Finalist - Sophie Stead
Finalist - Sophie Stead (8 years)
Finalist - Jireh Tseng
Finalist - Jireh Tseng (10 years)


See all the winners and finalists on our Flickr set for My Very Own Hungry Caterpillar colouring-in.

