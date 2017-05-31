Be in to win tickets to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

We are running two exciting competitions during June and July this year. Express your creativity and be in to win 1 of 10 family passes to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at the beautiful Isaac Theatre Royal.

Craft Yourself a Creature - A Family Challenge! (all ages)

Create your own hungry caterpillar—or beautiful butterfly! Gather the grandkids, ask your aunty or convince your cousins and let your imagination run wild! Rummage through cupboards, and search through shelves to find any craft materials that you can. Anything can be made into art. Wool, old pots, foil, fabric, ...

Competition open to all ages. Top entries from teams or individuals will be displayed in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre during the July school holidays as part of KidsFest. Entries open Thursday 1 June and close Friday 30 June 2017.

Pick up your entry form at any Christchurch city library, or download the PDF [765KB]

Attach the completed entry form to your creation and drop off at any one of our Christchurch City Libraries.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

Competition is open from Thursday 1 June – 5pm Friday 30 June 2017. Entries must be returned to any one of the Christchurch City Libraries by 5pm on Friday 30 June 2017 All winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website. Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.

My Very Own Hungry Caterpillar (for ages 0 to 12 years)

Draw your very own hungry caterpillar – and all the yummy, interesting or even imaginary foods that you think he would like to eat on each day of the week! Entries open Saturday 1 July and close Wednesday 19 July 2017.

Pick up your entry form at any Christchurch city library, or download the PDF [762KB]

Return your completed entry form to any of our Christchurch City Libraries.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

Competition is open from Saturday 1st July – 5pm Wednesday 19th July 2017. Entries must be returned to any one of the Christchurch City Libraries by 5pm on 19 July 2017. The competition is open to children 0-12 years. All winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website. Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.

More Very Hungry Caterpillar stuff

KidsFest 8 to 22 July

Caterpillar craft for ages 5 to 8 years. Create your own mini MAKE company caterpillar to take home. All sessions run 10.30am to 11.15am.

Free, bookings required. Phone 03 941 5140.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the Gardens Storytime for ages 3 to 7 years

Explore and discover scenes from The Very Hungry Caterpillar nestled in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. Follow the team from the Christchurch City Libraries around the beautiful gardens, as they bring these scenes to life through the art of storytelling.

Free, bookings required. Phone 03 941 5140.

Find The Very Hungry Caterpillar in our collection. We have copies in Māori, Samoan, French, German, Chinese, and Somali as well as English.