‘We’re building this city’

Let's have a look at some of the "city building" that is rejuvenating Christchurch. Versatile writer Fiona Farrell and history academic Katie Pickles provide well-researched historical bases before assessing the rebuild in The Villa at the Edge of the Empire and Christchurch Ruptures. Politicians, economists, architects, community workers, entrepreneurs and journalists contributed over 50 essays about “city-building after disaster” to Once in a Lifetime.

The Human Scale profiles Danish architect Jan Gehl who has advised planners on how to rejuvenate Christchurch’s core.

With a library card you can research news, magazine and academic articles and images on our website through Access New Zealand, Australia/New Zealand Plus Reference Centre and the eResources Discovery Search. Try "Christchurch rebuild" and to refine your search select the Advanced Search and add more keywords and toggle with the AND, NOT and OR options. Further refinements are possible with “Subject” categories on the left.

Te Pūtahi: Christchurch Centre for Architecture and City-Making organises events including ‘Festival of Transitional Architecture’ (FESTA) and invites speakers to discuss and debate city-making.

For a quick catch-up on the history of the quakes and community response:

Read Christchurch earthquake books in our collection.

Check our pages on the earthquake and earthquake recovery.

Stuff, RNZ News, the New Zealand Herald, Star News, Newshub and One News regularly post Christchurch rebuild-related articles to their websites. Stuff and RNZ gave overviews of Rebuild 2020 before the pandemic forced New Zealand and other countries across the globe into lockdown.

You can find articles about the architects engaged in the Christchurch rebuild at Architecture Now. Try putting project names in its search engine such as “convention centre” while using the keyword “Christchurch”. Under the category “Projects” is a recent article on the Latimer Terraces housing.