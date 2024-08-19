Chase the muse, love your robot and welcome the witch at Tūranga

Book lovers come and celebrate creativity, connections and the power of WORD at Tūranga later this month.

The central Christchurch library showcases many WORD Christchurch events during the literary fiesta’s run from August 27 to September 1 and WORD enthusiasts on Tūranga’s staff have combined to provide some awesome offerings.

Fancy a gameshow that melds steamy bodice rippers and Artificial Intelligence? Well, Romancing the AI could be your bag where the helpless romantics of Tūranga embark on an AI-assisted crash course through the romance genre. Could AI power up your own love language and drive your imagined romantasies and rom-coms? Find out in the TSB Space on what is sure to be a fabulous Friday night on August 30.

Join Tūranga staffer and celebrated author Amy Head on a central Christchurch hīkoi which starts at Cathedral Square on 31 August at 11am. Her latest book, Signs of Life, is set in the years following the Canterbury earthquakes and this walking tour will give you insights into the city seen through the eyes of her characters.

If you wish to chase the muse you could try The Poetry Machine on He Hononga, Tūranga’s ground floor. Push the red button and the repurposed receipt printer will punch out a poem. Howzat for push-button inspiration?

As you stride up the stairs to Hapori, the first floor, keep an eye out for a roving coven of Book Witches. Politely request (it never pays to be rude to a witch) a reading recommendation from your friendly witches and be entranced as they magic up a spellbinding yarn that you can take away and peruse at your pleasure.

Gems from the Archives involves Tūranga’s history librarians who will regale attendees with odd, surprising and downright scandalous tales from the past. Sadly this event is now fully booked but if you have missed out on this event, chat with a Tuakiri staffer about your family or local history queries or check out the House of Treasures Te Whare Taonga exhibition in the floor’s gallery space.

You will find WORD themed displays throughout Tūranga and competition boxes in which all library cardholders can enter a draw for mystery prizes. If you don’t have a library card, join up (it’s free for Christchurch city residents) and enter for your chance to win.

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online online or picking up a printed copy from your library.