Write like Shakespeare! Make your very own feather quill pencil

April 23 is the birthday of one of the world’s greatest writers - William Shakespeare.
William was born 456 years ago on 23 April in Stratford-upon-Avon in England.
When Shakespeare was writing his plays and poems he didn't use a computer, or a typewriter, or a Biro or a Vivid … but he may have used a pencil or a quill pen and ink. A quill pen is made from the feather of a large bird.
As it was his birthday yesterday, I thought we might make our own quill pencils. As I don't have any birds at home, I used some paper from my writing pad.
Make your own feather quill pencil
You will need:
- 1 sheet of paper
- Scissors
- Glue stick/ double sided sellotape
- Pencil
- Fold paper in half lengthwise and cut out shape of a feather. You now have two feathers.
- Keeping the two shapes together, cut into the sides of the feather, about 1cm, and continue cutting fine cuts up both sides of the feather.
- When finished cutting the sides of the feather, apply glue or sellotape on the inside of each feather shape.
- Place pencil in centre of the feather shape and place other feather shape on top.
- You now have a feather pencil… go forth and create.
Andrea
Tūranga