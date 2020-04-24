Write like Shakespeare! Make your very own feather quill pencil

April 23 is the birthday of one of the world’s greatest writers - William Shakespeare.

William was born 456 years ago on 23 April in Stratford-upon-Avon in England.

When Shakespeare was writing his plays and poems he didn't use a computer, or a typewriter, or a Biro or a Vivid … but he may have used a pencil or a quill pen and ink. A quill pen is made from the feather of a large bird.

As it was his birthday yesterday, I thought we might make our own quill pencils. As I don't have any birds at home, I used some paper from my writing pad.

Make your own feather quill pencil

You will need:

1 sheet of paper

Scissors

Glue stick/ double sided sellotape

Pencil

Fold paper in half lengthwise and cut out shape of a feather. You now have two feathers. Keeping the two shapes together, cut into the sides of the feather, about 1cm, and continue cutting fine cuts up both sides of the feather. When finished cutting the sides of the feather, apply glue or sellotape on the inside of each feather shape. Place pencil in centre of the feather shape and place other feather shape on top. You now have a feather pencil… go forth and create.

Andrea

Tūranga