DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes – Kindness

Do a Wā Kōrero: Storytimes at your place! Use library eResources to create your own Storytime at home.

We recommend eBooks to read aloud and rhymes to reading aloud with your tamariki.

Recommended for ages 3 to 5 years.

You can access eResources for kids with your library card and password / PIN.

Not a member? It is free to join the library and you can join the library online.

Kindness, Sharing, and Caring

eBooks

Read eBooks on Libby and Wheelers! Here are some reads perfect for a home storytime.

Note: some might already be on loan, but you can put a hold on and be notified when it's available.

Kind Axel Scheffler

Imagine a world where everyone is kind--how can we make that come true? With gorgeous pictures by a host of top illustrators, Kind is a timely, inspiring picture book about the many ways children can be kind, from sharing their toys and games to helping those from other countries feel welcome.

What If? What makes you different makes you amazing! Sandra Magsamen

If all of us were exactly alike and totally the same,

We'd be boring and dull and that would be a shame.

Everyone is someone special. We are all one of a kind.

Just show the world who you are—let your you-ness shine!

There is beauty and power in what makes each of us unique, and What If?, a book by Sandra Magsamen, reminds us that it is our differences that allow us to be our one-and-only selves. With a warm, inspiring message, this book will give children courage to embrace their individuality and to accept others for who they are.

Say Hello! Rachel Isadora

A little girl greets people in her neighborhood in many different languages.

Words Are Not for Hurting Elizabeth Verdick

The older children get, the more words they know and can use—including hurtful words. This book teaches children that their words belong to them: They can think before they speak, then choose what to say and how to say it. It also explores positive ways to respond when others use unkind words and reinforces the importance of saying "I'm sorry."

Crocodiles Need Kisses Too Rebecca Colby

Crocodiles need kisses. Porcupines need cuddles. Tigers need snuggles. Comforting and fun to read, this rhyming tale reminds us that it doesn't matter how prickly, ragged, or scratchy you are, every creature needs and receives love, most especially you!

Love Rosemary Wells

Everyone loves Max, but who does Max love the best?

How Rude! Olivier Tallec

Join Dot and Duck in a simple yet hilarious story about kindness, manners and friendship that gets more and more chaotic with every turn of the page! Dot invites Duck to a tea party, but from the moment Duck enters the house, the tea party descends into chaos; from licking sandwich fillings to spitting tea, Duck gets ruder... and ruder... and ruder. Just how will Dot react to such outrageous behaviour? Simple, funny and ultimately touching, this book will appeal to any child who is learning what it is not to be rude and, more importantly, what it is to be a true friend.

I'm Grumpy Jennifer L. Holm

A grumpy cloud upsets his friend Sunny and must make amends. A sweet, funny, and simple introduction to the impact that emotions can have on those around you.

You Make Me Happy Smriti Prasadam-Halls

Fox and Porcupine explore the ways they make each other happy.

Find more eBooks for tamariki

Story Box Library

Story Box Library is the best place to watch celebrated stories read aloud by our favourite storytellers. A fantastic literary resource for pre-school through to upper primary-aged children, a range of actors, sportspeople, authors, illustrators and more share their unique voices in an ever-growing library. It's Storytime, anytime!

Under the love umbrella by Davina Bell, illustrated by Allison Colpoys

Under the Love Umbrella is a gentle, rhyming story that is a lovely reminder to children that love is ever-present, even if you may be physically separated from those who love you. With brightly-coloured, charming illustrations, refreshingly showing a diverse range of children, this story, gorgeously read by performer Akina Edmonds, is perfect for anyone who has ever felt lonely, lost or alone. Who's under your Love Umbrella?

Kanopy Kids: Movies and shows

Kanopy Kids is a collection of movies and shows for kids

Do Unto Otters: A Book About Manners

When the Otters move in next door to Mr. Rabbit, he does not know how to act with them. This is the story that highlights how to be a good neighbor and friend - just simply follow the Golden Rule!

Just for Kids: Streaming video collection

Hello Song

Billy passes through the day saying hello to family, friends and the world.

More about Just for kids

Make - eBooks with activities



It's Okay to Be a Unicorn! Jason Tharp

Cornelius J. Sparklesteed is known among all the other horses in Hoofington for his beautiful and creative handmade hats, but Cornelius is hiding a secret under his own tall, pointy hat, he is really a unicorn. When Cornelius is chosen to perform in the annual Hoofapalooza, can he find the courage to reveal his true self?

Download the It's Okay to be a unicorn storytime kit [PDF]

How to Share With a Bear Eric Pinder

One cold day, Thomas builds a cave of pillows and blankets where he can read, but when he goes to get a flashlight, a young "bear" goes inside and nothing Thomas does discourages the bear from being near him.

Activity – the back of book has instructions on how to build a ‘cave’.

LEGO 100 Ways to Rebuild the World: Get Inspired to Make the World An Awesome Place! Helen Murray

ONLINE STORYTIMES

Everyone Counts by Kathryn Otoshi, read by Elisabeth

Elisabeth reads One by Kathryn Otoshi, a story with a focus on anti-bullying and being an Upstander, with an introduction by the author.

Action Rhymes

I WILL BE KIND

I will be kind to my friends every day,

I will be kind in my own special way.

I will take turns and share my things, too.

I will be kind – ‘cause that’s what friends do.

MANNERS POEM

We say, "Thank you." We say, "Please."

We don't interrupt or tease.

We don't argue. We don't fuss.

We listen when people talk to us.

We share our toys and take our turn.

Good manners aren't too hard to learn.

It's really easy, when you find.

Good manners mean

JUST BEING KIND!

Stay tuned for more DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes!

Want more Wā Kōrero? Have a look at more Online Storytimes, and Live Wā Kōrero: Storytimes on Tuesdays at 10.30am.