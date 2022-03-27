Penpal Postcard Swap – Write to your favourite book character

Our book characters are getting bored and restless and would love to hear from you! Can you write your favourite book character a postcard? A postcard is a short letter that you send to someone. You can tell the book character anything - your plans for the school holidays, why you like (or don't like!) their books, what you think they should have done that time they made that one dodgy decision, or anything you want!

The book characters are keen to do some writing themselves, so you may get a response! They will give you some book suggestions.

Write to your book character using this form. There is also a colouring in activity below that you can return for a contest for a cool prize!

As a bonus, you can complete this colouring in with a drawing of your book character!

Download a Penpal Postcard [151KB PDF]

Download a Penpal Postcard [90KB JPG]

If you have a printer:

print the drawing (the .pdf file might be easier to use)

draw and colour it in

take a picture of it

upload it with the form

If you don't have a printer:

download the drawing (the .jpg file might be easier to use)

use any photo editing program to do your colouring in. Some popular programs are Microsoft Paint or Canva, but you might use something else. Have lots of fun with this, even if you have to ask a grownup for help.

save your picture

upload it with your form

Some time after you submit your postcard, you'll get a reply from the book character. Anyone who also submits a picture might also win a prize!

Happy writing!

Letter writing – an old-fashioned practice

Before the internet, before email, before fax machines and phones, there was the mail. Letters were how people kept in touch. This term, the library has done a couple of postcard writing events for tamariki, Monster Pen Pals and Paperback Pen Pals. For further reading about letters, letter writing, and famous letters through history, take a look at these items from our collection:

Dear Justice League Michael Northrop

In this graphic novel, DC Comics heroes answer letters from their fans.

Happy mail Eunice Moyle

Learn how to beautify the letters you write with this craft book!

Socks, sandbags, and leeches: Letters to my Anzac dad Pauline Delven

Family members wrote a lot of letters to each other when separated during war times. This is a fictional view of a young girl’s life in Australia while her father is off fighting in Europe during the first World War.

Daddy-Long-Legs Jean Webster

This is one of the classic epistolary novels – a story told through letters from one person to another. This story is about an orphan who goes to college with the help of an anonymous supporter who asks only that she write regular letters about her studies and progress. Those letters make up this novel.

Letters to children from Beatrix Potter

Beatrix Potter, author of the beloved children’s book The Tale of Peter Rabbit, wrote letters to her young fans. Some of those letters and drawing are shown in this book.

West from home: Letters of Laura Ingalls Wilder to Almanzo Wilder, San Francisco 1915

Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of Little House on the Prairie, wrote back and forth with her husband while she went to visit her daughter in San Francisco. You can read about her adventures with traveling and seeing the Panama-Pacific International Exposition.

The Walkabout Orchestra Chloe Peraranau

This search-and-find book combines postcards, clues, and orchestra musicians!

And if you still want to see more books about letters, take a look through this excellent list put together by the librarian at Te Hāpua Halswell.

List created by CCLTeHāpuaHalswell

A selection of books which could be used by teachers when teaching students letter-writing





















View Full List

Happy reading – and writing!

