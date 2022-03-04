DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes – Aotearoa New Zealand

Do a Wā Kōrero: Storytimes at your place! Use library eResources to create your own Storytime at home.

We recommend eBooks to read aloud and rhymes to reading aloud with your tamariki.

Recommended for ages 3 to 5 years.

You can access eResources for kids with your library card and password / PIN.

Not a member? It is free to join the library and you can join the library online.

Aotearoa

eBooks

Read New Zealand eBooks on Libby and Wheelers! Here are some reads perfect for a home storytime.

Note: some might already be on loan, but you can put a hold on and be notified when it's available.

There's a Tui in Our Teapot He Tūī Kei Rō Tīpāta Dawn McMillan

There's a tui in our teapot. He's looking out at me. A tui in the teapot? Yes ... he wants a cup of tea! A tui and his various friends including takahe, kea, korimako (bellbird), pukeko and hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) invade the family kitchen, getting up to all kinds of high jinks and making a tremendous mess! What will Nan say when she sees what the hilarious gang of mischievous birds have done to her kitchen?

Te Kaute Counting Kitty Brown

Practice your bilingual counting skills with Te Kaute. Have fun finding all our favourite toys in the piwari pikitia!

Matariki Sharon Holt

The song follows a family through their Matariki celebrations over the course of a day. The family wakes at dawn to see the Matariki star cluster and the book takes the family as visitors arrive for a traditional Matariki feast. As the evening draws in, the children create their own stars using sparklers.

Nanny Mihi and the bellbird Melanie Drewery

Every school holidays the kids go and stay with their nanny in her house by the sea. One morning (for some reason) Nanny Mihi gets the kids up early and they sit on the porch whistling a song until the sun comes up. Then they find out why - a bellbird appears and joins in the song. Whenever they come to stay after that, the bellbird is there to whistle the kids' song. But in spring, there is no bellbird! What has happened? Nanny Mihi and the Bellbird is a charming story about love for family and nature.

Aya and the butterfly Maysoon Salama

Aya and the Butterfly is a picture book to help children come to terms with grief, cope with change, and build resilience.

Find more eBooks for tamariki

Story Box Library

The best place to watch celebrated stories read aloud by our favourite storytellers. A fantastic literary resource for pre-school through to upper primary-aged children, a range of actors, sportspeople, authors, illustrators and more share their unique voices in an ever-growing library. It's Storytime, anytime!

I am Jellyfish Ruth Paul, read by Akina Edmonds

A captivating bedtime story by award-winning picture book creator Ruth Paul, with luminous and eye-catching illustrations. The language is evocative of the deep blue sea, and readers will love the clever way that Jellyfish gets the better of hungry Swordfish. Read sweetly by performer, Akina Edmonds, I Am Jellyfish is a delightfully funny story and is also the Winner of the Best Picture Book category of the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults 2018.

New Zealand theme on Story Box Library

Action Rhymes

Rhymes

action rhymes

Three Jellyfish

Three jellyfish,

Three jellyfish,

Three jellyfish sitting on a rock.

One jumped off!

Splash!

Two jellyfish…

One jellyfish…

No jellyfish,

No jellyfish,

No jellyfish sitting on a rock.

One climbed up!

Hooray!

One jellyfish…

Two jellyfish…

Three jellyfish…

LOTE Online for Kids

Storytime in your language! Kids can enjoy digital books in languages from around the world, alongside English translations to help develop reading and listening skills.

How are you? Sharon Holt, illustrated by Deborah Hinde

More Ngā pukapuka i te reo Māori

MAKE and EXPLORE

Check out some of the cool Māori resources we have for tamariki in our Te Ao Māori for tamariki page. Get crafty, read and learn te reo Māori, and explore.

ONLINE STORYTIMES

Mrs McGinty and the Bizarre Plant, written and read by Gavin Bishop

Hear Gavin Bishop read his legendary Christchurch book Mrs McGinty and the Bizarre Plant in the Edmonds Factory Gardens.

Mrs McGinty and the Bizarre Plant, written and illustrated by Gavin Bishop. Published by Oxford University Press, New Zealand 1981. Reprinted as a NZ Classic by Random House NZ Ltd 2007.

Mrs McGinty and the Bizarre Plant, written and illustrated by Gavin Bishop. Published by Oxford University Press, New Zealand 1981. Reprinted as a NZ Classic by Random House NZ Ltd 2007.

Everyone Counts by Kathryn Otoshi, read by Elisabeth

Elisabeth reads One by Kathryn Otoshi, a story with a focus on anti-bullying and being an Upstander, with an introduction by the author.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O4iqDTSM0kQ" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/O4iqDTSM0kQ","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit One by Kathryn Otoshi.</a>

Faitauga Tusi: Samoan Storytimes in Samoan and English, with Tiresa

Learn the Samoan alphabet and sing a favourite song!

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wzLb2AQrxNw" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/wzLb2AQrxNw","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Faitauga Tusi with Tiresa.</a>

Hello World by Paul Beavis, read by Amy

Amy is reading Hello World, written and illustrated by Paul Beavis. Published by Gecko Press.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/stZH02twYJA" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/stZH02twYJA","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Hello World by Paul Beavis.</a>

Mrs Mo's Monster by Paul Beavis, read by Emily

Emily is reading Mrs Mo’s Monster, written and illustrated by Paul Beavis. Published by Gecko Press.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OL78oqjOT2A" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/OL78oqjOT2A","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Mrs Mo's Monster by Paul Beavis.</a>

Niue Language Week story and song with Malo

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W7RXX2g2F3g" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/W7RXX2g2F3g","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Niue Language Week with Malo.</a>

Super Felix by Phoebe Morris, read by Bronwen

Bronwen is reading Super Felix - written, illustrated and published by Phoebe Morris

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t8Qo1NrmsjM" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/t8Qo1NrmsjM","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Bronwen is reading SuperFelix - written, illustrated and published by Phoebe Morris.</a>

Stay tuned for more DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes!

Want more Wā Kōrero? Have a look at more Online Storytimes.