10 years ago today – 22 February 2011 / 22 February 2021

Remember when you could read the latest Press on the big boards at Central Library? Glenn took this photo on re-entering the library later in 2011.

Here is today's front page.

If you have photos from this time, you can donate them to our collection. Upload individual images to our Discovery Wall, or if you have a collection of images, contact us.

