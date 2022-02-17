Tuesday 22 February 2022 – Earthquake Commemorations

Tuesday 22 February 2022 is the eleventh anniversary of the 2011 quake. There are events to commemorate those we lost; and places where the community can come together to reflect and remember.

River of Flowers Earthquake Commemorations - Tuesday 22 February

11th Anniversary 2022

The sites will be open from 8am to 8pm

Sites hosted by local groups between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.

Two minutes silence will be held at 12.51 pm

O-Tautahi /The Bricks

Barbadoes Street bridge adjoining riverbank​

Richmond

Near new Medway Bridge

Avonside

River bank opposite old Avonside Girls' High School

St Albans

Abberley Park

​​​​​Burwood/Avondale

Avondale Bridge River bank​​

​New Brighton

Owles Tce River bank and pontoon

South Shore/South New Brighton

End of Estuary road on the bank

Moncks Bay

Near Yacht Club, Moncks Bay

Woolston

Woolston Radley Park

Beckenham

Beckenham Park

Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH)

Heathcote River bank opposite PMH

The inaugural River of Flowers was held on 22 February 2012 for the first anniversary of the devastating Canterbury earthquake. It was created by Michelle Whitaker under Healthy Christchurch with Evan Smith of Avon-Otakaro Network (AvON). Every anniversary the event provides communities with the opportunity to reflect and look forward to the future together. Read The River of Flowers story and find out more.

Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial

“This year, due to the public health measures that are in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19, there will be no such public gathering. Instead it will be up to each of us to find our own way to mark the anniversary and to remember the people and places we lost,’’ Mayor Dalziel says. The Mayor will lay a wreath at the Memorial Wall at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial on behalf of Christchurch and the names of the 185 people who lost their lives in the earthquake will be read aloud. This will be filmed and released on the Council website on 22 February." Find out more on Newsline.

CTV Memorial

The Memorial on the former CTV site on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets opened as a space for reflection and commemoration on 22 February 2018. 115 people lost their lives in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building.

185 Chairs - Earthquake Remembrance Art Installation

Some people find this a place of contemplation and remembrance. The 185 chairs installation was created by artist Peter Majendie and is currently located at St Lukes, on the corner of Manchester and Kilmore Streets.

Quake City - Tuesday 22 February

