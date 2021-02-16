Monday 22 February 2021 – Earthquake Commemorations

Monday 22 February 2021 is the tenth anniversary of the 2011 quake. There are events to commemorate those we lost; and places where the community can come together to reflect and remember.

Memorial Service at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial - Monday 22 February

The tenth anniversary of the February 2011 quake that killed 185 people will be marked with a civic memorial service. The service will take place on the north bank of Oi Manawa – the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial – at 12.30pm on Monday 22 February. Those wishing to attend the service are invited to arrive by 12:20pm for a 12.30pm start. The service will also be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend. The service has been developed in collaboration with the Quake Families Trust.

Visit the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial website.

Subscribe to the Canterbury Earthquake Civic Memorial Service Facebook event.

The Civic Memorial Service will be livestreamed. It will be shown on some screens at Tūranga.

River of Flowers Earthquake Commemorations - Monday 22 February

The inaugural River of Flowers was held on 22 February 2012 for the first anniversary of the devastating Canterbury earthquake. It was created Michelle Whitaker under Healthy Christchurch, opens a new window with Evan Smith of Avon-Otakaro Network (AvON), opens a new window. Every anniversary the event provides communities with the opportunity to reflect and look forward to the future together. Read The River of Flowers story and find out more.



Come and join in any of the 12 River of Flowers sites for the 10th anniversary of the devastating Christchurch Earthquake. To remember, reflect and come together. Subscribe to the Facebook event.



10th Anniversary 2021

The sites will be open from 8am to 8pm

Sites hosted by local groups between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.

Two minutes silence will be held at 12.51 pm

Earthquake Memorial

Memorial wall

​Avon River bank cnr Oxford Tce and Montreal.

​Hosts include: Earthquake Families Trust and Christchurch City Council.

O-Tautahi /The Bricks

Barbadoes Street bridge adjoining riverbank

Host: Avon Loop Planning Association

​Richmond

Just next to where the Medway Bridge used to be.

Volunteers will have some kai to share from 12noon.

Host: Avebury House and Richmond Community Gardens

Avonside

River bank opposite Avonside Girls' High School

Host: Avon-Ōtākaro Network and Linwood College

St Albans

Abberley Park​

Host: SARA St Albans Residents Assoc.

Burwood/Avondale

Avondale Bridge River bank

Host: Burwood Legacy Community Church

​​​​New Brighton

Owles Tce River bank and pontoon

Host: Union Church Village House

South Shore/South New Brighton

End of Estuary road on the bank

Host: Southshore residents Assoc. and Sustain New Brighton.

Moncks Bay

Yacht Club Car Park, Moncks Bay

Host: Community

Woolston

Woolston Radley Park

Host: Woolston Residents Assoc.

Beckenham

Beckenham Park

Host: Beckenham Residents Assoc. and Beckenham School

Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH)

Heathcote River bank opposite PMH

Host: Community

Information from the River of Flowers page on Facebook.

CTV Memorial

The Memorial on the former CTV site on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets opened as a space for reflection and commemoration on 22 February 2018. 115 people lost their lives in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building.

185 Chairs - Earthquake Remembrance Art Installation

Some people find this a place of contemplation and remembrance. The 185 chairs installation was created by artist Peter Majendie and is currently located at St Lukes, on the corner of Manchester and Kilmore Streets.

Like the 185 chairs Facebook page.

Take part in the Working bee at 185 chairs earthquake remembrance art installation on Saturday 20 February 9am.

Quake City - Monday 22 February

Cantabrians can mark the 10th anniversary of the 22 February 2011 earthquake with a free visit to Quake City.

There will be no cost for those wanting to visit Canterbury Museum’s special exhibition on the day of the quake anniversary.

Read: Free entry to Quake City to mark anniversary, Newsline, 9 February 2021

Ōtautahi Together - Sunday 28 February 2pm to 4pm

The 2010/2011 earthquakes changed Christchurch forever. Ten years on, we want to remember, reflect and acknowledge how far we’ve come and our kotahitanga (unity) as we look to our future.

The free music event Ōtautahi Together will feature local singer/songwriter Bic Runga plus special guests performing on the Archery Lawn in Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

More information

Quake anniversary events to be live-streamed for all Newsline, 27 January 2021