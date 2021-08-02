Anti-Vietnam War protests – 50 years ago

Protests against New Zealand's military involvement in the Vietnam War continued 50 years ago, 7 years after New Zealand sent its first troops to Vietnam in 1964.

Anti-Vietnam War protests had increased since 1964. They were held to criticize the New Zealand government for just doing what the United States government told it to do, as well as objecting around moral grounds to the weapons and tactics being used in Vietnam. New Zealand's involvement created large amounts of political and public debate about New Zealand's foreign policy.

In our collection we have images of protest marches and fasting events that were organised during 1971 in Christchurch. Various placards and signs can be seen as well as props like sheep on a lead!

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 9,000 negatives and 5,500 prints to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 30,500 items that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.