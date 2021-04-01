April Double crosses – Easter and Anzac Day in Ōtautahi quiz

Want more quiz action? Book your spot in:
THE GREAT KIWI QUIZ NIGHT AT TŪRANGA - THURSDAY 22 APRIL
Get a team together. Test your knowledge of New Zealand's people, places, events and icons, past and present. Prizes to be won!
Tautoru/TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga
Thursday 22 April 5.30pm - doors open, 6pm to 8pm - Quiz
Teams: Maximum of 5 per team
Ages: All welcome
Cost: $21.49 per team (includes booking fee) Registration closes Saturday 17 April, 12 midnight.
BOOK NOW.
Churches and cemeteries
- Family History – Church and Social Organisation Resources
- Family History – Death and burial resources
- Cemeteries of Christchurch
War memorials
- New Zealanders in the First World War – Memorials
- New Zealanders in World War 2 – Memorials
- Finding your World War One soldier – a quick online guide
Find more library quizzes.