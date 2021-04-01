April Double crosses – Easter and Anzac Day in Ōtautahi quiz

Quiz: April Double crosses – Easter and Anzac Day in Ōtautahi. Try our local history quiz and see what you know about Christchurch commemoration, churches and cemeteries. There are a number of cemeteries in Christchurch. Which of the Council-managed cemeteries below are historic/ non-active? Barbadoes St Cemetery Linwood Cemetery Sydenham Cemetery Bromley Cemetery

Anzac Drive in the Christchurch suburb of Burwood was opened in which year? 1945 1950 1980 2000

What does “Anzac” stand for? The Australian and New Zealand Artillery Company The Army and Navy, Zealand and Australia Corps The Australian and New Zealand Army Corps The Australian and New Zealand Armed Corps

Anzac Day is 25 April each year. Why was this date chosen? It is the date of Orthodox Palm Sunday It fits between Easter and Labour Day It is the date of the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915. It was the day a New Zealand civilian surgical team arrived in Vietnam – the start of New Zealand’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

The Christchurch Hospital Nurses Memorial chapel is significant because… As far as can be ascertained, it is the only purpose-built, hospital chapel which commemorates nurses who died in the Great War, in the world It is New Zealand’s only memorial chapel to women who died in any war or the 1918 influenza epidemic It was New Zealand’s first hospital chapel It is a repository of memorials to local, national and internationally known medical men and women It is an architecturally significant building with a late Gothic Revival structure and Arts & Crafts Movement-inspired interior that incorporates significant works of art, including stained glass windows by Veronica Whall. All of the above

The Citizen’s war memorial is in Cathedral Square. Who was the Christchurch sculptor who modelled the figures? William Trethewey Richard Gross Francis Sturrock Margaret Butler

What information does Christchurch City Libraries’ unique Church Records hold? Baptisms, marriages & burials in churches in Christchurch Baptisms in churches in Christchurch Marriages for New Zealand churches Baptisms and burials in churches in Christchurch

What is the subject of the book “Anzac girls” by Peter Rees that became an Australian TV series first screening in 2014? Australian nurses in WWI Australian and New Zealand Nurses in WWI British nurses in WW1 and WWII Nursing services in New Zealand

Memorial Avenue, an extension of Fendalton Rd, was so named in tribute to those who died in World War Two (1939-1945). What was Memorial Ave previously called? Fendalton Avenue West Road Burnside Road Fendaltown Avenue

What does the Bridge of Remembrance commemorate? The servicemen and women of two World Wars and subsequent conflicts in Korea, Malaya, Borneo, and Vietnam. War and peace in New Zealand The end of WWI Armistice Day

Who wrote the book “To the memory: New Zealand’s war memorials”? Geoffrey Rice Gordon Ogilvie Jock Phillips David Attenborough

Want more quiz action? Book your spot in:

THE GREAT KIWI QUIZ NIGHT AT TŪRANGA - THURSDAY 22 APRIL

Get a team together. Test your knowledge of New Zealand's people, places, events and icons, past and present. Prizes to be won!

Tautoru/TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Thursday 22 April 5.30pm - doors open, 6pm to 8pm - Quiz

Teams: Maximum of 5 per team

Ages: All welcome

Cost: $21.49 per team (includes booking fee) Registration closes Saturday 17 April, 12 midnight.

BOOK NOW.



