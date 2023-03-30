Searching for soldiers: Anzac events

Anzac Day 2023 will be upon us soon, some 108 years after the original Gallipoli landings. Anniversaries are a time to stir our curiosity and make us wonder about what our families and ancestors did in wartime.

Research a soldier at the library

If you are feeling curious this year, we have just the events for you. Join our Family History Librarians from Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2 Tūranga for hour long sessions at various libraries where we show you a range of sources for finding out about what your family did the in First World War, Second World War, Boer War, or other twentieth century conflict.

If you want to head further back in time the Family History Librarians will be looking at 19th century soldiers - both in New Zealand and the British Army - at Tūranga on Thursday, 27 April 2023, 2 - 4pm. Sign up for this session and learn about the family history and other resources that will help you sort your Hussars from your Highlanders and your frogging from a flogging.

Voices of Gallipoli

On Friday 21 April at 2pm in Tautoru / TSB Space at Tūranga we will be hosting a Voices of Gallipoli event. Using a concept created by playwright Arthur Meek, where local actors and current soldiers will be performing soldiers' accounts of the campaign from Maurice Shadbolt's Voices of Gallipoli collection. Supported by Friends of the Library Ngā Hoahoa o Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi, this event will also feature an army bugler and the New Zealand String Quartet. This act of remembrance | maumahara promises to be a moving occasion. To attend, please book online.

More research help