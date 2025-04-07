Anzac Day 2025: Services and events in Christchurch

Anzac Day will be commemorated on Friday 25 April.

All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday

Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about the history of this commemoration

Anzac Day services

Dawn service at Cathedral Square Friday 25 April 6.30am to 8am

This year for the third time since the 2011 Earthquakes, we will be returning to Cathedral Square under the Citizen’s War Memorial.

The commemorations that mark Australia and New Zealand’s Gallipoli campaign will begin at 6.15am when war veterans will gather at the Worcester Bridge and then parade the short distance to Cathedral Square for the traditional dawn service.

The New Zealand Army Band will perform at the service, which will end with the playing of the Last Post, a minute’s silence, and then the singing of the New Zealand national anthem.

For more information visit ccc.govt.nz/dawnservice.

Anzac Day service at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand Friday 25 April 12noon

Come and join us at the Air Force Museum in honouring our airmen at our annual Anzac Day service on Friday 25 April 2025 at 12pm. The service will last around 45 minutes, and tea and coffee will be provided after the service and Contact Café will be open on Anzac Day as usual.

Other local services

Anzac Day services will also be held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula. The usual times and locations are:

Akaroa: War Memorial - 11.30am

War Memorial - 11.30am Belfast: War Memorial, Sheldon Park, 8.30am

War Memorial, Sheldon Park, 8.30am Cashmere: 19 th Battalion and Armoured Regiment Memorial Victoria Park - 8am

Central City: Citizens’ Service: Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square - 10am

Citizens’ Service: Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square - 10am Diamond Harbour: War Memorial Hall - 10.30am

Heathcote: War Memorial (Martindale-Bridle Path-Flavell) - 6.15am

Halswell: War Memorial/Domain - 9am

Harewood: Harewood War Memorial, Harewood Primary School, 721 Harewood Road - 7am

Little River: Community Centre – 9.30am

Lyttelton: War Memorial, Albion Square – 10am

New Brighton: Cenotaph, Marine Parade – 9.30am

Cenotaph, Marine Parade – 9.30am Papanui: Papanui RSA Parking Area – 9.30am

Papanui RSA Parking Area – 9.30am Sumner: RSA Memorial Gates – 11am

RSA Memorial Gates – 11am Templeton: Templeton RSA, Banks St – 11am

Templeton RSA, Banks St – 11am University of Canterbury 10am

Voices of Gallipoli

In 2023, we hosted a Voices of Gallipoli event at Tūranga. Using a concept created by playwright Arthur Meek, where local actors and current soldiers performed soldiers' accounts of the campaign from Maurice Shadbolt's Voices of Gallipoli collection. Supported by Friends of the Library Ngā Hoahoa o Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi, this event featured an army bugler and the New Zealand String Quartet. This act of remembrance | maumahara was a moving occasion.