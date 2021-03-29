Aristotle the Axolotl: 50 years ago this month

Did you know Aristotle the Axolotl?

50 years ago in March, the Christchurch Star newspaper photographed a couple of children from Riccarton Kindergarten admiring Aristotle the Axolotl. This negative strip is one of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are currently over 2,700 negatives and 5,400 prints to explore.

While we know the name of the axolotl, we do not know who the children are. Are you one of them? Do you recognise them? If you do, let us know in the comment section for Aristotle the Axolotl!

You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories. We have over 24,000 other items that you can explore that include photographs, negatives and maps.

More information