It's the 20th annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau Bird of the Year election! This year Christchurch City Council and Christchurch City Libraries are again supporting Kawau tikitiki / Spotted shag for Bird of the Year 2025.

They are known in Canterbury as the kōau or parekareka, but elsewhere as kawau tikitiki. These seabirds have long, slender necks, pale bills, yellow feet and greenish facial skin. They weigh 700 – 1200g and measure 64 – 74cm in length.

Here's why you should vote Kawau tikitiki:

They have been impacted by quakes and need our help

Before the quakes, there were 22,500 breeding pairs living around Banks Peninsula – but the most recent census last year found 6381 pairs. They are classified as a “threatened nationally vulnerable species".

They are good looking and styley

With their spiky Mohican-style hairdo and bright green-blue eyeshadow, the spotted shag cuts a dashing figure. Plus they fly in an elegant V formation.

They are local as

They’re local birds for local people. The spotted shags are big fans of Banks Peninsula, nesting in spectacular locations around the coastal cliffs and islets. In fact, our area is the centre of their universe, with Canterbury supporting over HALF the world population!

They are bringing sexy back

They are busy making babbies about now (between September and November is their usual breeding time).

Males like to get their groove on during mating with elaborate wing-waving, bowing and grunting.

Voting for the Forest & Bird's Bird of the Year competition is open until 5pm Sunday 28 September. Make a spotted shag’s day and place your vote now!!!

More about the kōau / parekareka / Kawau tikitiki / Spotted shag

Read Flocking to support the spotted shag on Newsline, 17 September 2025

There's even more about the Spotted Shag - and all the other BOTY contestants - in New Zealand Geographic Archive, accessible with your library card number and password/PIN or in libraries. There are stunning photos of Shags in action:

Find out more at the Kawau tikitiki Spotted Shag website and NZ BIrds Online.

