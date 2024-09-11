Kawau tikitiki | spotted shag for Bird of the Year 2024

We love a good SHAG, especially a SPOTTED SHAG dressed up with teal eyeshadow and a double-mohawk! 👨‍🎤 So says Christchurch City Council in a Facebook post where they pick their Bird of the Year for 2024. Why the kawau tikitiki | spotted shag?

Their population took a huge hit in the years after the earthquakes and were recently classified as a “threatened nationally vulnerable species” – meaning they’re in serious trouble and they need our help Christchurch! Here's why these sassy seabirds deserve your vote:

Before the quakes, there were 22,500 breeding pairs living around Banks Peninsula – but the most recent census last year found just 3500 breeding pairs.

With their spikey Mohican-style hairdo and bright green-blue eyeshadow, the spotted shag cuts a dashing figure around the Banks Peninsula coastline.

They’re big fans of Banks Peninsula, nesting in spectacular locations around the coastal cliffs and islets. In fact, our area is the centre of their universe, with Canterbury supporting over HALF the world population!

They fly in an elegant V formation, and the males like to get their groove on during mating with elaborate wing-waving, bowing and grunting.

Find out more at the Kawau tikitiki Spotted Shag website and NZ BIrds Online.

There's even more about the Spotted Shag - and all the other BOTY contestants - in New Zealand Geographic Archive, accessible with your library card number and password/PIN or in libraries. There are stunning photos of Shags in action:

See also our page on NZ birds.

Voting for the Forest & Bird's Bird of the Year competition is open until 5pm this Sunday 15 September. Make a spotted shag’s day and place your vote now!!!