Botanize! – Podcast series

Botanize! is a podcast series that will introduce you to some of the world’s most remarkable plants, fungi, and algae. These overlooked organisms have fascinating evolutionary stories to tell about survival, exploitation, adaptation, and general scrappiness, and every episode will pique your curiosity. From parasitic plants to kelp forests, Botanize! aims to showcase some of Earth’s finest nonanimal life-forms and their brilliant ecologies.
Listen and learn to this fascinating podcast brought to you from Britannica Library.
There are 14 Botanize episodes to listen to and some sound like they have come straight from a science fiction novel -
- On Plant Blindness
- Plants on Fire
- Doting on Dodder
- Otters, Algae and Plants, Oh My!
- The Clone Giants
- Seeds on Ice
- Rare but Not Forgotten
- Stench of the Titans
- The Orchid and the Fungus
- Mangroves Matter
- Little Lovely Lichens
- Plant Chemicals: Tasty and Terrifying
- Wild, Wild Yeasts
- Plant Chemicals: Healing, Hallucinogenic, and Harmful
Want more? Try:
- Our popular science reading guide for lists of great science reads including those on ecology and evolution.
- Our science and technology eResources
- More recommended podcasts