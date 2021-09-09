Botanize! – Podcast series

Botanize! is a podcast series that will introduce you to some of the world’s most remarkable plants, fungi, and algae. These overlooked organisms have fascinating evolutionary stories to tell about survival, exploitation, adaptation, and general scrappiness, and every episode will pique your curiosity. From parasitic plants to kelp forests, Botanize! aims to showcase some of Earth’s finest nonanimal life-forms and their brilliant ecologies.

There are 14 Botanize episodes to listen to and some sound like they have come straight from a science fiction novel -

On Plant Blindness

Plants on Fire

Doting on Dodder

Otters, Algae and Plants, Oh My!

The Clone Giants

Seeds on Ice

Rare but Not Forgotten

Stench of the Titans

The Orchid and the Fungus

Mangroves Matter

Little Lovely Lichens

Plant Chemicals: Tasty and Terrifying

Wild, Wild Yeasts

Plant Chemicals: Healing, Hallucinogenic, and Harmful

