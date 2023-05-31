Toasty toes with snuggly socks and slippers

World knit in public day is coming up and if you want to take part or you just want a new knitting project, I have some suggestions.

First off a disclaimer, my knitting skills are pretty average. To date I have knitted a bright yellow jumper when I was a teenager (wore it a handful of times). I knitted my husband a hat which was enormous; I have yet to find a head big enough for this hat. I knitted 2 baby vests for my first born child. I unravelled the yellow jumper and re-knitted into a really cute hooded cardigan for my daughter when she was 2. That is it for competed projects, there are unfinished scarves, legwarmers, and mittens.

The most recent project I have a had on the go for at least 2 years is a pair of slippers. (I hate having cold feet.) What I really wanted to knit was a pair of socks but I feel that socks are for experts only, I am extremely envious of people who can knit socks. I love the look of homemade socks, but they look so complicated to knit with tiny needles, how do you do the heel bit? So on world knit in public day I am going to try and finish my slippers. The thing is these slippers are super easy to knit (a capable knitter could probably knit them in an afternoon). Hopefully I finish my slippers before the weather warms up too much.

Get knitting with these sock and slipper projects some for all abilities and keep your toes toasty this winter.



If you are looking for a knitting project especially to keep your toes toasty there are some great video tutorials on Creativebug each the videos comes complete with the pattern to download as a pdf.



Another great source of knitting patterns is World Book Activity Corner which has these great slippers and socks to knit.





Knit socks and slippers to keep your toes toasty warm this winter on Knit in Public Day 10th June get inspiration from these ebooks on Libby by OverDrive.





















