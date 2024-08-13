Ciao and Welcome to the Italian Language collection!

Christchurch City Libraries is thrilled to welcome its latest World Languages Collection: Italian!

On Wednesday 24 July 2024 an expectant crowd of Italians and Italophiles gathered at Tūranga to participate in the official launch of this much awaited younger sibling to the other 19 World Language collections.

Roberto, an Italian library assistant currently working at Redwood Library, was the MC for the occasion which included brief celebratory speeches by Belfiore Bologna, the Italian Honorary Consul in Christchurch, and by Elaine Sides, the Libraries' Content Manager.

It was then time to admire the small but perfectly formed collection which encompasses both adult and children's fiction and non-fiction. Many books were borrowed on the night. The great news is that, although the collection is located at Tūranga, the recent introduction of free holds means any borrower can have Italian books delivered to the library most convenient to them - at no cost.

We warmly invite you to view the collection on the shelves at Tūranga, and here are some links for you to browse:

Don't forget that there are a wealth of eResources that offer stories, news, magazines and videos in Italian:

Please visit us and say "ciao" to our new Italian Language Collection and our multilingual eResources. We are waiting for you - vi aspettiamo!