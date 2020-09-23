Fun Woven Paper Placemat Holiday Challenge

Weaving paper placemats is a fun, fast and easy craft to make for kids and parents to do and enjoy together. You can choose the colours and sizes of the construction paper that you would like to use. The woven coloured paper placemat can brighten your table especially, on those special occasions such as a family dinner or a party. Making this type of craft can also enhance children’s skills and make them excited to see the end-result of their placemats.

Paper woven placemats

Come along and join us in the school holidays (September / October 2020) and weave a fun paper placemat! Weaving paper placemats is fast and easy and great for kids and parents to enjoy together.

Make a placemat at home

Here is what you need:

Construction paper (known as sugar paper or coloured stock paper), 2 x A3 or A4 paper in coordinating colours.

Scissors

Pencil

Glue

Ruler

NOTE: Children may need adult supervision, especially with the use of scissors in cutting the paper strips.

CHALLENGE: Make your own woven paper placemat

Read Eileen’s blog about “Banig” which is similar to woven paper placemat.

