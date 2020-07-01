Let’s get busy – Busy Things

School holidays are nearly here, get ready to have the kids at home again! If you want some downtime and want to offer your kids a bit of screen time, why not go for something educational. Busy Things is quirky, fun and educational, and there is something for ages 3 to11. Just go to Busy Things and select the age of your child. Younger kids can choose from English, Maths, Art & Music, Exploring the world, Computing and Just for fun. Older kids can choose English, Maths, Science, Design & technology, French & Spanish and more.

If your child is struggling with the basics in Maths, Busy Things is a great help, they can pick the area they are struggling with and play some games, get scores, and beat the computer. I won the worm game aimed at 7 year olds woohoo!

Art at home is always messy, so virtual art is wonderful. As a winter holiday idea, your child could practice colouring a penguin for the Pop up Penguin art trail coming to Christchurch, here is my pretty poor attempt at Penguin art, which is available to on Busy Things. You can print save and send your art projects from Busy Things.

So let the kids have screen time, but make sure it is educational, Busy Things is fun and free with your library card.