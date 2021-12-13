Celebrate Christmas at the Library

Merry Christmas!

It's only a couple of weeks until Christmas Day, but there's still time to come down to your local library for Christmas stories, songs, activities and fun for the whole whānau before the big day!

For our youngest members, check out these Christmas-themed Wā Pēpi: Babytimes at Fendalton, opens a new window, Hornby, Linwood, opens a new window, Parklands,, opens a new window Spreydon, opens a new window and Tūranga, opens a new window. These sessions are aimed at children under 2 years, with lots of rhymes and songs!

Older preschoolers can come along and enjoy our Wā Kōrero: Storytimes sessions at Linwood,, opens a new window Hornby, opens a new window Fendalton,, opens a new window Spreydon, opens a new window or Redwood, opens a new window. With a focus on 2-5 year olds, these will have lots of stories and music for you to enjoy together.

Te Hāpua, opens a new window is doing a session aimed at all preschoolers (0-5 years), and special Storytime events for the whole family include an evening 'Christmas Storytimes, opens a new window' at Linwood Library on Wednesday 23 December, and 'The Night Before Christmas, opens a new window' at Parklands Library and New Brighton Library on Christmas Eve.

The Night Before Christmas



For older tamariki, check out all the opportunities around the city to make a range of Christmas crafts, opens a new window and get in the festive spirit!

Please note: Guardians and children over 12 will need to wear a face covering and show their Vaccination Certificate on arrival at our libraries.

Room capacity is limited and the number of attendees possible at sessions will be influenced by the number of users already in the space. Thank you.