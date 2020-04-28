How are you feeling? Kids’ online resources for all the family feelings!

Kia ora, Ōtautahi. We're on Alert Level 3. We're out of a 'full' lockdown. Yay!
Things are looking up... but there are still some challenges we need to deal with.
The weather's starting to get cooler, there are definitely fewer daylight hours in the day that the kids can play outside, and those of us not going back to work still need to keep up our 'business as usual', day-to-day work routine during this lockdown situation, which can mean juggling work, relaxation, family and pets.
Everyone is dealing with different emotionsopens a new window at the moment, and however you are feeling is totally valid.
- Feeling flustered? Got young preschoolers in the house who are missing their everyday routines and social interactions? We've got a list of booksopens a new window that help children develop their social skills, and learn about other things we need to do - like sharing, and eating our vegesopens a new window - and one that helps teach empathy towards animalsopens a new window.
-
Feeling distracted? Are there adults or older children are trying to do their mahi/work from home? Set up the younger kids with Kanopy Kidsopens a new window - they can watch loads of shows and animations of some great kids books all online, like I Want My Hat Backopens a new window, or Mother
GooseBruceopens a new window.
- Feeling stressed? Want to do something quiet indoors? Colour, draw, or do puzzles while you listen to some relaxing musicopens a new window.
- Feeling adventurous? Want to listen to some stories of animal antics, friendships and adventuresopens a new window? We've got audiobooks and eBooks for kids of all ages to enjoy with their families while we're staying at home.
- Feeling motivated? Keen to spend some time with the kids? Check out these fun recipe books for kidsopens a new window. Donella made these Chocolate Kissesopens a new window with her whānau - don't they look delicious?!
They are really yummy and obviously easy for kids. It has a lot of pictures in the cookbook of the kids using their hands to mix etc - really tactile recipes, which you'll know is great for learning! I could eat the raspberry buttercream all by itself quite easily - Donella
No matter what you're doing at home in you're bubble, Christchurch City Libraries' #LibraryfromHome has something for you with heaps of activities for everyone in your bubble, kidsopens a new window, teensopens a new window, and adults alike.