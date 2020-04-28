How are you feeling? Kids’ online resources for all the family feelings!

Kia ora, Ōtautahi. We're on Alert Level 3. We're out of a 'full' lockdown. Yay!

Things are looking up... but there are still some challenges we need to deal with.

The weather's starting to get cooler, there are definitely fewer daylight hours in the day that the kids can play outside, and those of us not going back to work still need to keep up our 'business as usual', day-to-day work routine during this lockdown situation, which can mean juggling work, relaxation, family and pets.

Everyone is dealing with different emotionsopens a new window at the moment, and however you are feeling is totally valid.

They are really yummy and obviously easy for kids. It has a lot of pictures in the cookbook of the kids using their hands to mix etc - really tactile recipes, which you'll know is great for learning! I could eat the raspberry buttercream all by itself quite easily - Donella

No matter what you're doing at home in you're bubble, Christchurch City Libraries' #LibraryfromHome has something for you with heaps of activities for everyone in your bubble, kidsopens a new window, teensopens a new window, and adults alike.