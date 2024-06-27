Tai Chi: A Winter Wellbeing Booster

The winter months can be a difficult time for us to keep healthy. Tai Chi is an excellent practice for enhancing wellbeing during this period.

The history of Tai Chi

As a Chinese martial art, Tai Chi stems from the ancient philosophy of Taoism and embodies how things work in nature. In Chinese, Tai Chi means "supreme ultimate". It is believed to have been born from Wu Chi, the Great Void, the original state of cosmic emptiness. The movement of Tai Chi is generated by the interplay of the opposing but complementary forces of yin and yang. In turn, the yin-yang interplay forms a balanced whole between change and harmony. Tai Chi practice seeks to establish a dynamic equilibrium between them.

The earliest record of Tai Chi can be traced back to the Tang Dynasty (618-960 C.E.), although it is believed to originate earlier. The early Tai Chi is credited to Zhang Sanfeng, a semi-mythical figure and the founder of a spiritual fighting art called Wudang Kung Fu. He developed a process leading a practitioner from body to mind to spirit, and eventually back to the Great Void to merge with the cosmos. This process becomes the stereotype of China's soft fighting arts.

Tai Chi Styles

Following this tradition, Tai Chi masters have developed three main styles over time, namely Chen style, Yang style, and Wu style. The Chen style of Tai Chi is recognised as the oldest one with more vigorous movements. The Yang style of Tai Chi is taught most widely today. It omits the vigorous part of Chen style and develops a gentler form suitable for practitioners without much Kung Fu training at an early age. The Wu style of Tai Chi incorporates features of both. Eventually, the three classic styles give rise to numerous variations.

No matter which style is adopted, Tai Chi is characterised by its gentle movement, mindfulness, fluidity, and relaxation. Once this practice has been built into the winter routine, it is beneficial for boosting the immune system, maintaining mental and physical health, and enhancing respiratory function.

Local Tai Chi

To maintain fitness and wellness, members of the Christchurch Chinese Gongfu and Wellbeing Group meet regularly to practice Tai Chi. Tianlong Cao, the leader and coach of the group, is a China-certified first-level martial arts referee. He began learning martial arts at a young age and has won medals in various competitions. After immigrating to New Zealand, he continues to practice and promote martial arts and Tai Chi, and has been invited to perform at multicultural events, including Lunar New Year celebrations in libraries and rest homes. He served as a referee for the International Martial Arts and Tai Chi Competition held in Auckland in April 2013.

By invitation, Mr Cao will perform martial arts and teach some basic Tai Chi movements in a Tai Chi Taster session. This session will be held in the Sydenham Room at the South Library from 3-4pm on Thursday, 4 July.

Join us at the Tai Chi Taster session to rejuvenate with the winter wellbeing booster!

Special thanks to Mr Tianlong Cao for providing information and photos for this blog post.

