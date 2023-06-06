Wonderland Glow Show – win a family pass

Reading is your super power, a power every kid has inside! Reading can take you into lots of different worlds, and on many exciting adventures. These school holidays, The Glow Show Company bring their magical, glow-in-the-dark, GIANT scale puppet show to Christchurch with their kiwi-themed version of Alice in Wonderland, created especially for 0-7 year olds. Find out more at glowshow.co.nz.

Christchurch City Libraries has one family pass (2 adults, 2 children) to give away to the Wonderland Glow Show at The Piano on Monday 10 July. You can choose either the 10am to 10.35am OR 11.30am to 12.05pm showing.

Competition Starts Soon: this competition opens on Monday 12 June 9am and runs until Wednesday 28 June 11.59pm

About the Wonderland Glow Show

The much-loved Glow Show is back! 82,000 Kiwi kids have already seen these innovative, glow-in-the-dark giant puppet shows, which are an absolute favourite for parents and tamariki. The Glow Show’s latest storytelling bonanza is at a venue near you, this June and July. It’s the Wonderland Glow Show - a fabulously Kiwified version of Alice in Wonderland.

The show’s masterfully crafted characters and intriguing scenery will transport its audiences into a weird and wonderful world of dancing flamingos, an eight-metre caterpillar and giant flowers.

Through its bilingual storytelling, it shows reading as a true superpower, a power every kid has inside!

The Glow Show educates and entertains, by promoting literacy and Te Reo Māori and celebrating the exquisite art of ultraviolet puppetry.

It offers a truly memorable experience with positive and uplifting messages for tamariki.

How to enter

Complete the entry form and tell us why reading is your superpower, and which show you would like to go to (10-10.35am OR 11.30am-12.05pm, Monday 10 July at The Piano).

Include your library card number, name, phone number, and email address.

Emails must be received by 11.59pm Wednesday 28 June 2023 .

. The prize will be a family pass for 2 Adults and 2 Children to one of the Wonderland Glow Shows at The Piano on Monday 10 July.

The prize must be collected from The Piano 30 minutes before the start time of the selected show.

