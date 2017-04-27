New eResource – The BWB Collections

Bridget Williams Books (BWB) have a series of online collections that are now available at Christchurch City Libraries. This is a collection of high-quality New Zealand non-fiction books which make it an excellent starting place for any research into New Zealand hot topics. We already have the Treaty Collection, which is an excellent start for all Treaty of Waitangi research but now have four more brilliant BWB collections to peruse.

BWB Texts are short books on big subjects: succinct narratives from great New Zealand writers spanning:

history,

memoir,

contemporary issues,

science

and more.

The best thing about the collection is the size, short reads that you can dip into or read the whole thing.

The BWB Texts Collection

BibWidget

The Critical Issues Collection provides full access to over 40 key books addressing the big issues facing New Zealand today:

housing,

inequality,

climate change,

child poverty,

the environment,

migration,

financial crisis,

and more.

The Critical Issues Collection

BibWidget

The New Zealand History Collection

The New Zealand History Collection provides complete online access to a major, authoritative resource - over thirty years of award-winning history and biography publishing from Bridget Williams Books.

The New Zealand History Collection

BibWidget

The New Zealand Sign Language Collection

The New Zealand Sign Language Collection has reference material alongside accounts of Deaf experience.

A great place to start learning about New Zealand's third official language.

The New Zealand Sign Language Collection

BibWidget

The Treaty of Waitangi Collection

A collection of searchable electronic reference books on the Treaty of Waitangi from leading thinkers on this foundational document.

The Treaty of Waitangi Collection

BibWidget

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.