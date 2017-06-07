New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults – 2017 finalists announced

The finalists for the 2017 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults have been announced.
“Characters burst off the pages, delighting us at every turn,” say the judges of this year’s New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults. They have selected 35 finalists for the 2017 awards, out of 152 submissions.
“This year’s shortlist reminds us that books are powerful vehicles for helping children make sense of their world and gain a better understanding of themselves and others. At times the vividly descriptive writing was brutal and heart-breaking, providing moving portrayals of life through the eyes of children and teenagers. All finalist titles are convincing in their realism, skilfully laced with honour and honesty throughout,” says convenor of judges Pam Jones. Many of the books submitted dealt with serious issues. “War featured highly, alongside other topical themes like teenage pregnancy, surveillance, abuse, homelessness, racial tensions and bullying. Coming-of-age stories and characters that are living with extended family members highlighted the meaning of family and love,” Pam Jones says.
The awards are administered by the New Zealand Book Council on behalf of the New Zealand Book Awards Trust. The final award winners will be announced 14th August 2017.
A special Kia Ora to Canterbury finalists:
- Gavin Bishop - illustrator, Helper and Helper - Junior Fiction
- Jenny Cooper (Amberley), Gladys Goes to War - Illustration
- Simon Pollard, The Genius of Bugs - Non-Fiction
- Tania Roxborogh, My New Zealand Story: Bastion Point - Junior Fiction
Finalists
Picture Book Award
- Fuzzy Doodle Melinda Szymanik, illustrated by Donovan Bixley, published by Scholastic NZ
- Gwendolyn! Juliette MacIver, illustrated by Terri Rose Baynton, published by HarperCollins Publishers (ABC)
- My Grandpa is a Dinosaur Terry Jones, illustrated by Richard Fairgray, published by Penguin Random House (Puffin)
- That's Not a Hippopotamus! Juliette MacIver, illustrated by Sarah Davis, published by Gecko Press
- The Singing Dolphin/Te Aihe i Waiata, written and illustrated by Mere Whaanga, published by Scholastic NZ
Junior Fiction (Esther Glen Award)
The Esther Glen Award for Junior Fiction finalists will capture the imagination of every young reader, either immersing them in another world or reality, giving them a problem or mystery to solve or causing a laugh-out-loud response to witty conversations. “We’re pleased to see these books feature an equal mix of strong male and female characters from different races, ethnicities and backgrounds,” say the judges.
- Helper and Helper Joy Cowley, illustrated by Gavin Bishop, published by Gecko Press
- My New Zealand Story: Bastion Point Tania Roxborogh, Scholastic NZ
- Sunken Forest Des Hunt, Scholastic NZ
- The Discombobulated Life of Summer Rain Julie Lamb, Makaro Press (Submarine)
- The Impossible Boy Leonie Agnew, Penguin Random House (Puffin)
Young Adult Fiction (Copyright Licensing NZ Award)
The judges enjoyed delving into the world of teenagers via the books entered for the Copyright Licensing NZ Award for Young Adult Fiction. “We immersed ourselves in the issues that plague young people—family, school pressures, relationship woes, sexuality and the looming adult world. Authors are not afraid to explore dark themes, but also to inject humour when it’s needed.”
- Coming Home to Roost Mary-anne Scott, Penguin Random House (Longacre)
- Kiwis at War: 1916 - Dig for Victory David Hair, Scholastic NZ
- Like Nobody's Watching L.J. Ritchie, Escalator Press
- Shooting Stars Brian Falkner, Scholastic NZ
- The Severed Land Maurice Gee, Penguin Random House (Penguin)
Picture Book Award
- Fuzzy Doodle Melinda Szymanik, illustrated by Donovan Bixley, published by Scholastic NZ
- Gwendolyn! Juliette MacIver, illustrated by Terri Rose Baynton, published by HarperCollins Publishers (ABC)
- My Grandpa is a Dinosaur Terry Jones, illustrated by Richard Fairgray, published by Penguin Random House (Puffin)
- That's Not a Hippopotamus! Juliette MacIver, illustrated by Sarah Davis, published by Gecko Press
- The Singing Dolphin/Te Aihe i Waiata, written and illustrated by Mere Whaanga, published by Scholastic NZ
Non-Fiction (Elsie Locke Award)
- From Moa to Dinosaurs Gillian Candler, illustrated by Ned Barraud, published by Potton & Burton
- Jack and Charlie: Boys of the Bush Josh James Marcotte and Jack Marcotte, Penguin Random House (Puffin)
- The Cuckoo and the Warbler Kennedy Warne, illustrated by Heather Hunt, published by Potton & Burton
- The Genius of Bugs Simon Pollard, Te Papa Press
- Torty and the Soldier Jennifer Beck, illustrated by Fifi Colston, published by Scholastic NZ
Te Reo Māori (Te Kura Pounamu Award)
- Nga Manu Tukutuku e Whitu o Matariki Calico McClintock, illustrated by Dominique Ford, translated by Ngaere Roberts, published by Scholastic NZ
- Ngarara Huarau Maxine Hemi, illustrated by Andrew Burdan, published by Huia Publishers
- Te Haerenga Maia a Riripata i Te Araroa Maris O'Rourke, illustrated by Claudia Pond Eyley, translated by Ani Wainui, published by David Ling Publishing Limited (Duck Creek Press)
- Te Kaihanga Mapere Sacha Cotter, illustrated by Josh Morgan, translated by Kawata Teepa, published by Huia Publishers
- Tuna raua ko Hiriwa Ripeka Takotowai Goddard, illustrated by Kimberly Andrews, published by Huia Publishers
Illustration (Russell Clark Award)
- Fuzzy Doodle illustrated by Donovan Bixley, written by Melinda Szymanik, published by Scholastic NZ
- Gladys Goes to War illustrated by Jenny Cooper, written by Glyn Harper, published by Penguin Random House (Puffin)
- If I Was a Banana illustrated by Kieran Rynhart, written by Alexandra Tylee, published by Gecko Press
- Snark illustrated and written by David Elliot (after Lewis Carroll), published by Otago University Press
- The Day the Costumes Stuck illustrated and written by Toby Morris, published by Beatnik Publishing
Best First Book Award
- Awatea's Treasure Fraser Smith, Huia Publishers
- Like Nobody's Watching L.J. Ritchie, Escalator Press
- The Discombobulated Life of Summer Rain Julie Lamb, Makaro Press (Submarine)
- The Mouse and the Octopus Lisala Halapua, Talanoa Books
- Wars in the Whitecloud: Wairau, 1843 Matthew H. McKinley, Kin Publishing
More information:
An integral part of the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults is the HELL Reading Challenge, now in its fourth year. It has been hugely successful in getting kids reading and enjoying the pleasure of stories (and pizza). Kids can pick up their reading challenge cards at Christchurch City Libraries (open until December 2017).
Meet a finalist...
Come see bug genius Simon Pollard at South Library during KidsFest
Do you like bugs? They may be small, they may be creepy, but bugs have super-sized powers! Join Simon Pollard, author of the wicked new book The Genius of Bugs, as he takes you into the world of the everyday and the extraordinary, the grotesque and the mysterious, with bug tales, facts and figures that showcase insect ingenuity and reveal astounding bug behaviour. Be entertained and amazed and bring your best bug questions. Ages 7-13.
When: Tuesday, 11 July, 10.30-11.30am
Venue: South Library, Colombo St
Price: FREE
Organised by WORD Christchurch