Our Climate Future exhibition – 15 September to 14 October

The effects of climate change are being felt around the world and are already having an impact on Aotearoa New Zealand. Where do you fit into the picture?

This Ministry for the Environment — Manatū Mō Te Taiao exhibition gives an overview of why climate change is happening. How it can shape our communities, our families and our wellbeing if we do nothing. How together, we can choose a better future for ourselves and those to come.

The response to climate change is in our hands.

Let’s explore Our Climate Future. Haere Mai and welcome to the Climate Future House.

Find out more about the Our Climate Future pop-up exhibition.

Location: He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor, Tūranga

More about Climate Change

