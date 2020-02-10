Podcast – Climate anxiety

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

We open the news and are confronted by climate disaster. If this news make you feel anxious, scared, horrified or helpless, you are probably experiencing 'climate anxiety' - and you are not alone.

Explaining and exploring the linkages between climate change and psychology, with suggestions on what we can we do about, are Mia Sutherland (School Strike 4 Climate), Michael Apathy (psychotherapist and Extinction Rebellion), Alicia Hall (Millions of Mothers) and Jackie Feather and Brian Dixon (Co-Convenors of NZ Psychology Society's Climate Psychology Taskforce).

Part I: What is climate anxiety? How does it manifest? What causes it? How is it similar and different to other forms of anxiety?

Part II: No official clinical definition; Which population groups are most affected?

Part III: What can people do to counter climate anxiety?

