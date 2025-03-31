Podcast – Caregivers

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Laurie Hilsgen (Carers New Zealand) and Tyrone Barnard (Carers during COVID-19 researcher) discuss the work carried out by the many thousands of New Zealanders who care for a family member or friend, and the human rights issues they face.

Carers New Zealand State of Caring online survey

 

Transcript of audio - Caregivers

Find out more in our collection

Catalogue record for The accidental carerCatalogue record for Who cares: the Hidden Crisis of Caregiving, and How We Solve ItCatalogue record for An extra pair of handsCatalogue record for Who's Behind the Door?: Memoirs of A Community CarerCatalogue record for Living & CaringCatalogue record for The engaged carerCatalogue record for Labours of love: The crisis of careCatalogue record for The busy caregiver's guide to advanced alzheimer diseaseCatalogue record for If you careCatalogue record for The caregiver's companionCatalogue record for Love in the time of chronic illnessCatalogue search for Australian Carers GuideCatalogue record for How to manage family illness at homeCatalogue record for The carer's bibleCatalogue record for Share the careCatalogue record for My Parent's Keeper: the Guilt, Grief, Guesswork, and Unexpected Gifts of Caregiving

Catalogue record for Caring, Ageing & Sensory Loss (streaming video)Catalogue record for And Thou Shalt Honor: Respite Care - Caring for the Caregiver

