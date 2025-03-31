Podcast – Caregivers

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Laurie Hilsgen (Carers New Zealand) and Tyrone Barnard (Carers during COVID-19 researcher) discuss the work carried out by the many thousands of New Zealanders who care for a family member or friend, and the human rights issues they face.
Carers New Zealand State of Caring online survey
Transcript of audio - Caregivers
