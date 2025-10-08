Podcast – Temporary migrants

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What is the impact of distressing news on refugee- and migrant-background people - who are far from their home countries, and to the family and friends they left behind?

Despite government stating that temporary migrant workers have the same minimum work rights as all other workers in Aotearoa, the conditions of their visas minimise these rights by rendering them dependent on particular employers, opening them up to greater incidences of exploitation. Guests Anu Kaloti (Migrant Workers Association) and Frances Collins (University of Auckland) discuss the issues facing temporary migrant workers, and what is being done to support them. 

Transcript - Temporary migrants

Catalogue record for Hard Labour: Wage Theft in the Age of InequalityCatalogue record for A Fair Deal on Talent, Fostering Just Migration GovernanceCatalogue record for Immigration and Refugee LawCatalogue record for Edges of Empire: The Politics of Immigration in Aotearoa New Zealand, 1980-2020Catalogue record for Union Time: Fighting for Workers' Rights (streaming video)Catalogue record for El Contrato (Streaming video)Catalogue record for Migrant Filipino Workers in the Construction Industry: a Report Funded by the New Zealand Industrial Relations Foundation (Inc)Catalogue record for Finding a Better Balance: the Role of Migrant Workers in the Aged-care SectorCatalogue record for The gift of global talent

