Podcast – Temporary migrants

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What is the impact of distressing news on refugee- and migrant-background people - who are far from their home countries, and to the family and friends they left behind?

Despite government stating that temporary migrant workers have the same minimum work rights as all other workers in Aotearoa, the conditions of their visas minimise these rights by rendering them dependent on particular employers, opening them up to greater incidences of exploitation. Guests Anu Kaloti (Migrant Workers Association) and Frances Collins (University of Auckland) discuss the issues facing temporary migrant workers, and what is being done to support them.

