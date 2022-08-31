Podcast – Halswell mataī

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
In 2020, excavation work in the Christchurch suburb of Halswell uncovered stumps of 1200-year-old mataī (New Zealand blank pine). What does this discovery - and the discovery of several other buried forests in the area - mean for the people who live here, in terms of ecological, cultural and historical significance? What role might this ancient heritage play in shaping present-day connection to place? Hear from guests Craig Paulling (Environment Canterbury Councillor), David Hawke (Halswell Residents' Association) and Mike Molloy (Knight Stream School Principal).
Part I: Introductions; the discovery of the stumps
Part II: Why is this find important? Identity, ecology, culture, heritage
Part III: What is being done to preserve the stumps? Carving, lizard sanctuaries; carving ancient wood to connect to contemporary place
Part IV: Hopes and expectations moving forward
Transcript - Halswell mataī
Find out more
- 1200-year-old tree stumps unearthed in Halswell (Otago Daily Times, 3 September 2020)
- Find articles about subfossil forests in New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
- He Aitaka a Tāne: Mātai, ancient aristocrat (Te Karaka Magazine article nā Rob Tipa)
- Te Kete Wānanga o Ōtūmatua - About the Māori name for Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre including some history of Halswell
- Interactive online version of Canterbury "Black Maps".
- The Properties and Uses of Matai (Podocarpus Spicatus)
- Photos of Halswell from Canterbury Stories
- Titles about Halswell in the library catalogue
- Titles about native trees in New Zealand
