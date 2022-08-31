Podcast – Halswell mataī

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In 2020, excavation work in the Christchurch suburb of Halswell uncovered stumps of 1200-year-old mataī (New Zealand blank pine). What does this discovery - and the discovery of several other buried forests in the area - mean for the people who live here, in terms of ecological, cultural and historical significance? What role might this ancient heritage play in shaping present-day connection to place? Hear from guests Craig Paulling (Environment Canterbury Councillor), David Hawke (Halswell Residents' Association) and Mike Molloy (Knight Stream School Principal).
Part I: Introductions; the discovery of the stumps
Part II: Why is this find important? Identity, ecology, culture, heritage
Part III: What is being done to preserve the stumps? Carving, lizard sanctuaries; carving ancient wood to connect to contemporary place
Part IV: Hopes and expectations moving forward

 

Transcript - Halswell mataī

Find out more

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

