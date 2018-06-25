Podcast – Homelessness

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Three expert guests share their knowledge regarding the state of homelessness in New Zealand.

Part I: Alan Johnson (Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit, Salvation Army)

Overview of homelessness in NZ; statistics; geographic differences across NZ; reasons driving homelessness Part II: Matthew Mark (City Missioner, Christchurch City Mission)

Homelessness in Christchurch including post-earthquake Part III: Green Party Co-Leader MP Marama Davidson

2016 'Ending homelessness in New Zealand' report; government actions on reducing homelessness

Transcript - Homelessness

