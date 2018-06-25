Podcast – Homelessness

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Three expert guests share their knowledge regarding the state of homelessness in New Zealand.
- Part I: Alan Johnson (Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit, Salvation Army)
Overview of homelessness in NZ; statistics; geographic differences across NZ; reasons driving homelessness
- Part II: Matthew Mark (City Missioner, Christchurch City Mission)
Homelessness in Christchurch including post-earthquake
- Part III: Green Party Co-Leader MP Marama Davidson
2016 'Ending homelessness in New Zealand' report; government actions on reducing homelessness
Mentioned in this podcast
- New Zealand Census 2013
- Salvation Army New Zealand
- Taking stock report Salvation Army New Zealand
- Christchurch City Mission
- Green Party
- Ending Homelessness in New Zealand report
- Housing First
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles about homelessness
- Find titles about homelessness in New Zealand
- Find titles about social housing
- Find articles using eResources Discovery Search (access with library card and password/PIN)
CINCH - Community Information Christchurch
Find organisations and groups:
