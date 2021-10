Our November quiz looks at Christchurch Show Day and Canterbury’s official anniversary. Test your knowledge of the annual show.

Here are some resources to help you answer this month's questions:

What decade was first woman elected onto the Canterbury A&P Association committee? A: The 1960s B: The 1980s C: The 1990s D: The 2010s

The first time the show was held at the Addington site, it included a leaping match? Who competed in this match? A: children B: horses C: unmarried men D: farm dogs

From 1863 to 1886 the show was held in land bought by the A&P Association on Colombo Street. After the show moved to Addington the land was sold. What is on the land now? A: South Christchurch Library B: Sydenham Park C: Victoria Square D: A McDonalds restaurant

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the New Zealand Agricultural Show did not go ahead in 2020. When was the last time the show had to be cancelled? A: During the Springbok Tour protests B: During World War One C: During the Great Depression D: During World War Two

Early settlers advertised shows of farm animals and produce in Canterbury's two earliest newspapers, what were the newspapers? A: The Lyttelton Times and the Press B: The Star and the Lyttelton Times C: The Ellesmere Guardian and the Press D: The Star-Sun and the Canterbury Times

Originally Canterbury’s anniversary was celebrated around the 15th of December. In what decade did Canterbury’s official anniversary shift to November? A: 1950s B: 1930s C: 1960s D: 1920s

What year was the Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral (A&P) Association founded? A: 1860 B: 1850 C: 1852 D: 1863

When was the first agricultural show held in Canterbury? A: 1850 B: 1865 C: 1859 D: 1872

The A&P show has a long association with Addington. Where did the suburb of Addington get its name? A: A farm in Yorkshire owned by an early settler B: An immigrant ship that arrived in 1855 C: A mansion in South London that was home to several archbishops D: Theodore Addington, an early resident

How many years was the Canterbury Show held in Addington? A: 100 B: 125 C: 110 D: 90

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Find more library quizzes.