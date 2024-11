Quiz: Christmas questions This month’s quiz is dedicated to the celebration of Christmas in Ōtautahi Christchurch!

How many meters high was the tallest Christmas tree to ever be displayed in the ChristChurch Cathedral? A: 5.82m B: 6.39m C: 7.61m D: 8.45m The “Christmas Ham and Goose Club” was affiliated with which Manchester Street butcher in 1912? A: Ye Olde Englishe Pork Butcher B: Brittania Flesh-Mongers and Fine Goods C: Manchester Meat Merchants D: ’Excellent Boucher De Christchurch In the Christmas Eve edition of the Press newspaper in 1874, it was noted that the “the ladies of all the parishes are busily employed decorating the churches” within the Anglican denomination. What were they hurriedly readying the local churches for? A: Nativity plays with sheep, rabbits and a donkey B: Christmas Eve sermon on the birth of Jesus C: Parish gift exchange for needy children D: Carol services with songs such as The First Noel What year did the Coca Cola Christmas in the Park event begin in both Auckland and Christchurch? A: 1987 B: 1994 C: 1999 D: 2000 Which small township on the outskirts of Christchurch is home to Christmas Road? A: Clarkville B: Ohoka C: Templeton D: Spencerville According to MetService, the historical average high temperature for the Christchurch Central region in December is what, as of November 2024? A: 27.6 degrees Celsius B: 28.8 degrees C: 30.0 degrees Celsius D: 31.2 degrees Celsius Which of the first four migrant ships to Canterbury arrived closest to Christmas in December 1850, having spent “Christmas day most pleasantly at sea”? A: Charlotte Jane B: Randolph C: Sir George Seymour D: Cressy Mary Christmas was baptised at St Bartholemew’s Church in Kaiapoi on September 17, 1884. Her baptism record can be found in the Church Register Card collection on Tūranga’s Tuakiri floor. What was her middle name? A: Holly B: Carol C: Louise D: Beatrice Which department store was the first to be included in the name of the Christchurch Santa Parade, starting in 1947? A: Farmers B: Hay’s C: Ballantynes D: Maximart Selling “fine old port wine” and “superior gold sherry”, C.W Bishop’s store advertised his goods as providing what for early colonists to enjoy at Christmas time in 1851? A: Spirit lifting festivities? B: Merry making comforts? C: Rich and warming delights? D: Cheery Yuletide joys? Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.