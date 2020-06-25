Reliable information from eDS

Quality information. Sometimes it is hard to judge whether you have found it or not. The spread of misinformation especially through social media at the moment has been reported as prevalent, especially on the subjects of COVID-19 and the protests in USA.

If you want to do some research try eDS (eResources Discovery Search), a single entry point to search many of the library's eResouces. Feel confident that you’re getting quality results from reliable, vetted resources including peer reviewed articles. With new content added daily, you know you are getting the most up to date information.

Information sources searched in eDS includes:

Encyclopaedias

eBooks / eAudiobooks

Magazines and Journals

Newspapers

Primary sources

Educational videos

Photographs

To get started select "eResources Discovery Search" at the search box on any page of our website and put in whatever topic you're interested in getting good information about.