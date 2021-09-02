5 Articles on… Working from home

Working from home, or telecommuting, teleworking, virtual working or remote working - it is the norm for some people and at the moment as those who can must try and work from home.

Whilst working from home I thought I would research working from home (using eResource Discovery Search) to see if I could improve upon my current situation. (I think not having teenagers in the house would vastly improve things!)

Things I have learnt -

Working from home during a pandemic is not a new concept. Sir Isaac Newton worked from his countryside home in 1665 to avoid the Great Plague. He claimed this was some of the most productive time of his life - he came up with theories on calculus, optics and the law of gravitation.

Working from home can be called telecommuting, which means according the Oxford English Dictionary To work remotely using telecommunications technology. I like this term - sounds very 1970s, but also very scifi-ish, like teleporting. I also like the term remote working, although it would be better if I was really remote like in the bush or in the jungle or on a tropical beach.

That to be successful you need to establish a routine, which involves getting dressed - no working in your pyjamas. Have a schedule for your working day and stick to it, and have a dedicated work zone.

Work-life balance is harder to maintain, especially if you are responsible for childcare, or other domestic duties.

Some people love working from home and find they are more productive and some people hate it.

Taking care of myself and my family is my number one priority. (Although I am still getting my work done!)

Here some articles that will give you some information on working from home.

