5 articles on… COVID-19 Vaccines

New Zealand's COVID-19 vaccination rollout is gaining momentum, and at the same time there seems to be even more anti-vaccination material being spread. So when I received a slip in my mailbox telling me to go to Reddit to get my vaccine information, as an information professional I was appalled. I thought it was time to conduct my own research using some reliable resources.

What do I think is a reliable resource? Firstly I look for information from credible sources. The library is a great starting place because we have access to scholarly research databases which have articles and reports written by experts and many are peer reviewed. What is peer review? Peer review is quality control - an article that is published on a subject is then reviewed by a panel of experts in that subject area (generally considered as the author's professional peers...hence the term "peer review".) Scholarly articles can be tricky for the lay person to understand so I have picked out some articles that are aimed at the general public (not scholarly but still reliable).

I have spent some time researching the COVID-19 vaccines and here are some articles that I have found - you can read them yourself or do your own research. If you want a good starting place for your research try our eResources Discovery search. Research and studies on COVID-19 vaccines are ongoing so you may wish to follow up you research on a regular basis.

In New Zealand the vaccine that is currently (at the time of writing) being administered is the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine. The New Zealand Government has agreements with four COVID-19 vaccine suppliers.

Further information