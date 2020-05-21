Loading wheat at Lyttelton: Picturing Canterbury

Workers in protective clothing guiding the mechanical wheat trimmer in the hold of the Union Steam Ship Company Kaimai during the loading of wheat into the cargo ship at Lyttelton, 11 February 1969.

Do you have any photographs of cargo being loaded at Lyttelton? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

