Streaming Music Gems

We have access to some brilliant streaming music services which covers a huge range of music, expand your music collection by streaming for free with your library card and pin. The big advantage is no ads to interrupt your music of choice.

Naxos Music Library has an excellent selection of classical music, this collection is huge with over 150,000 albums and many considered some of the best recordings of all time.

Naxos Jazz has music from jazz legends to contemporary jazz, everything that you would want in your collection.

Naxos Music Library World has a huge range or music from around the world, including Buena Vista Social Club, my favourite Orchestra Baobab.

Classical music selection

more music available from Alexander Street Music Online.