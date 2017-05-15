Pulse by Jack Body – free online New Zealand music

Jack Body is a composer who travelled to remote locations to experience his musical sources first hand. Obsessively recording, collecting, and transcribing, he has set out in an instinctive way to recreate his experiences in a new musical context.

Pulse won the award for Best Classical Album at the NZ Music Awards in 2002. Performers on the project include the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the New Zealand String Quartet and Budi Putra (a Javanaese artist playing the gender and kendna) as well as Japanese guitarists Nary Sato and Kei Koh.

