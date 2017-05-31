Walton conducts Walton – The 1964 New Zealand Tour – free online New Zealand music

Walton conducts Walton - The 1964 New Zealand Tour features historic performances, recorded by The New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation during Sir William Walton's seven concert New Zealand tour in 1964. The Recording opens with Walton leading God Save the Queen and segues into an impassioned reading of his Violin Concerto.

Walton was reportedly 'overjoyed' to be working again with the American violinist Berl Senofsky, who had performed the concerto under his baton with the New York Philharmonic and Chicago Symphony Orchestras. Partita is next, followed by Walton's Symphony No. 1. The recording concludes with two short string orchestra pieces from Walton's historic Henry V film collaboration with Laurence Olivier.

William Walton's 1964 tour of New Zealand brings keen enjoyment. Walton's collaboration with Berl Senofsky in the Violin Concerto is particularly worth preserving, but throughout the set Walton and the NZSO make his music sound new, tart and challenging in a way that even accomplished recent performances have difficulty capturing.

BBC Music Magazine

