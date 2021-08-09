Sustainable September at Shirley

Interested in living a little more sustainably? Don’t know where to start? You don’t have to change your whole lifestyle to make a difference - there are so many ways to live a little more sustainably, and here at Shirley Library we are celebrating these throughout Sustainable September!

Super Sustainable Storytimes

Your littles can come along and learn about the importance of looking after our bird-life, and things we can do to help them thrive at our Super Sustainable Storytimes on Saturday 4th September 10.30am to 11.30am. Hopefully their handmade pinecone bird feeder will do the trick for your own garden!

If you can’t make it on Saturday though don’t fret, all of our Wā Kōrero Storytimes sessions throughout September will offer a great learning opportunity for your littles to think about recycling, reducing waste and growing their own food.

The Great Plant and Seed Swap

Those with a green thumb can pop along for an exciting plant and seed swap, and stay for the Q&A with our friends from the Canterbury Horticultural Society, also on Saturday 4th September 2pm to 3pm

Mushroom Growing Workshop

If plants don’t quite tickle your fancy don’t fret, you can try your hand at growing your own marvellous mushrooms! Learn about the various ways to grow mushrooms, top tips and tricks when growing at home, and some great ideas for how to use your oyster mushrooms when they fruit. All participants will go home with a mini mushroom growing kit, inoculated and ready to go – this will be on Saturday 25th September 10.30am to 11.30am (Bookings required - $5 charge for materials)

Beginners Clothes Mending Workshop

Clothes a little worse for wear? Our beginners clothes mending workshop will get you started with darning, patching holes and saving split seams, using a range of mending techniques, including intentionally visible techniques to add a bit of flair – held on Saturday 11th September 2pm to 3.30pm (Booking required – free)

Beginners Bicycle Maintenance with 99BIikes

Feel like ditching the car a little more often? The wonderful 99Bikes will teach you all the basics you need to know to keep your bike rolling along safely! Just make sure to leave your bike outside – we have limited space inside. Held on Saturday 18th September 2pm to 3.15pm (Bookings required – free)

More Sustainable Living

Throughout September we will have a wide range of books on all kinds of sustainable practices – come in and find your own flavour, be it backyard chicken care, making your own skincare, or home cheese making!