Speak up – Kōrerotia podcast: SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) and the launch of the SDG Declaration and the SDG Alliance

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The conclusion of the 2021 Aotearoa New Zealand SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Summit Series saw the launch of the SDG Declaration and the SDG Alliance. What are these initiatives and what can we expect to see from them, moving forward towards 2030? Hear from guests Moko Morris and Matt Morris, who have both been heavily involved behind the scenes of the Summit Series.

Part I: Talking SDGs

Part II: Aotearoa New Zealand SDG Summit Series; SDG Declaration

Part III: SDG Alliance

Listen to the 2020 Speak Up - Kōrerotia episode The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and learning through play.

