Best book covers of 2020 – My pick of New Zealand’s finest

I keep an eye out during the year for cool covers and flash-as book production. Here are my 2020 standouts.
EVERYTHING TO SEE
I have been low key obsessed with this book cover since I first laid eyes on it. The cover photo is by Russell Kleyn, a "South African-born, multidisciplinary photographer based in Wellington, with portraits in the New Zealand Portrait Gallery in Wellington and the National Portrait Gallery in London. He's on Instagram @russell_kleyn and the photograph and casting by Russell featuring @_francafranca
Yes, the cover is art - but it's the way it connects with the contents that fires this to Number One. This is a head twistingly fabulous book and Pip Adam is a flipping genius.
It's published by Victoria University Press who really respect the art of a good cover.
Nothing to see Pip Adam, published by Victoria University Press, cover by Russell Kleyn
Here are some more of the best book covers of 2020. Enjoy!
My beautiful dark twisted FONTasy
I do love a bit of typographical artistry and there were plenty of gems on that front. Albertus Alert - Far-flung by Rhian Gallagher deploying one of my faves (You might recognise it from the classic tv show The Prisoner). Font fans - Fonts in Use is a delight.
- Far-flung Rhian Gallagher
- A bathful of kawakawa and hot water Hana Pera Aoake
- I am a Human Being Jackson Nieuwland
- Bill and Shirley: A Memoir Keith Ovenden
- Not that I'd kiss a girl Lil O'Brien
- Moral sloth Nick Ascroft
- Funkhaus Hinemoana Baker
- Crossing the Lines: The story of three homosexual solders in WWII Brent Coutts
- The General and the Nightingale: Dan Davin's War Stories edited by Janet Wilson
- Māori made easy Scotty Morrison
- Māori made fun Scotty and Stacey Morrison
- A Māori phrase a day Hēmi Kelly
- The Pōrangi Boy Shilo Kino
- Under the Covers Jenny Lynch
- You have a lot to lose: A Memoir C. K. Stead
NATURE LOVE
Artful deployment of the natural world - flora and fauna - make these covers super striking.
- Down South Bruce Ansley
- One minute crying time Barbara Ewing
- Tree of Strangers Barbara Sumner
- Shakti Rajorshi Chakraborti
- Magnolia Nina Mingya Powles (Features a gorgeous artwork by Kerry Ann Lee)
- Te Manu Huna A Tāne editor, Jenny Gillam ; co-editor, Eugene Hasen, Maniapoto ; photographs, Jenny Gillam
- An Exquisite Legacy: The life and work of New Zealand naturalist G. V. Hudson George W. GIbbs
- Hiakai Modern Māori Cuisine Monique Fiso
BOOKFACES
The face is to the body as the cover is to the book. Maybe. Anyway, a good strong bookface is a winner.
- Goddess Muscle Karlo Mila
- In the time of the Manaroans Miro Bilbrough
- Head girl Freya Daly Sadgrove
- Mophead: How your difference makes a difference Selina Tusitala Marsh
- Mophead Tu: The Queen's Poem Selina Tusitala Marsh
- The Dark is light enough: Ralph Hotere Vincent O'Sullivan
- Know your place Golriz Ghahraman
- My honest poem Jess Fiebig
CHRISTCHURCH
Kia ora to local authors and their beautiful books.
- Husna's Story Farid Ahmed
- No Man's Land A. J. Fitzwater
- The Voyages of Cinrak the Dapper A. J. Fitzwater
- Christchurch Architecture: A walking guide John Walsh
- The Ghosts on the Hill Bill Nagelkerke
- Te Wheke Pathways across Oceania Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū. Ken Hall, Felicity Milburn, Nathan Pohio, Lara Strongman and Peter Vangioni, with Stephanie Oberg ; Te Reo Māōri translations by Hemi Hoskins, Reimana Tūtengaehe and Te Marino Lenihan
MORE MORE MORE
Some more stunners.
- Te Hāhi Mihinare The Māori Anglican Church Hirini Kaa
- The Inkberg Enigma Jonathan King
- Monsters in the Garden: An anthology of Aotearoa and New Zealand Science Fiction and Fantasy edited by Elizabeth Knox and David Larsen
- Sado Mikaela Nyman
- New Transgender Blockbusters Oscar Upperton
- Afakasi Woman Lani Wendt Young
- Pins Natalie Morrison
- I am the Universe Vasanti Unka
- Ko Aotearoa Tātou We are New Zealand edited by Michelle Elvy, Paula Morris & James Norcliffe ; art editor, David Eggleton
