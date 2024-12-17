Best book covers of 2024 – My pick of Aotearoa’s finest

Kia ora to writers, publishers, designers, artists, and photographers - You make the book covers of Aotearoa a joy to behold!
Here are some of 2024's most eye-catching book covers.
Top 10
Here are ten of my favourites of the year. When I see them as a group, I can see some commonalities. Amazing fonts. Use of rich colours. Light and dark. Special effects.
Each is uniquely stunning. Enjoy!
The Grimmelings Rachael King
Cover image by Max Thompson; design by Katrina Duncan. Published by Allen and Unwin.
Rachael was biking past one day and stopped to show me some of the versions of her cover. I instantly loved the look. This cover has such strength, the heroine and the horse determinedly stare down the watcher.
Whaea blue Talia Marshall
Cover photograph: Talia Marshall, May 1995, off to the formal with Dieter. Published by Te Herenga Waka University Press.
It's the photograph of the beautiful author, crumpled a bit like our most favourite photos are. The sharp and curling font. Instant classic status unlocked.
Killer Rack Sylvan Spring
Cover by Axel Deventer Olsthoorn. Published by Te Herenga Waka University Press.
Ooooh, this cover has visceral appeal. It's like a deflated disco balloon font.
Tiahuia: a karanga for my mother Merenia Gray
Published by Huia Publishers.
A recent discovery. A powerful photo, framed as it was a Polaroid, with an unexpected mauve colour background.
Kitten Olive Nuttall
Cover illustration by Pluto (instagram @plutonicastromancy); cover design by Todd Atticus. Published by Te Herenga Waka University Press.
Cute as hell, and matches the book to perfection.
The girls in the red house are singing Tracey Slaughter
Cover design: Axel Deventer Olsthoorn. Published by Te Herenga Waka University Press.
Who needs a photo or a picture when your title looks this spectacular?
Steph Matuku, illustrated by Zak Ātea
Published by Huia Publishers.
Who wouldn't want to pick up a picture book with a cover this beautiful? Zak Ātea's illustration is moody and magical.
Toi te mana: An indigenous history of Māori art Deidre Brown.
Cover image: Rangi Kipa and Zach Challies, Tiki Aahua, 2023. UV-cured polymer resin, mother of pearl, photograph by Sam Hartnett. Published by Auckland University Press.
The dark background sets off the artwork, in combination with a strong font.
The Chthonic Cycle Una Cruickshank
Cover artwork: Sasha Francis (Instagram: @_sashafrancis). Published by Te Herenga Waka University Press.
Poetry books often have crackingly good covers. This one is a maximalist dream, up close and personal with an embroidered woven artwork.
Slices of Heaven: Uniquely Kiwi Comics about Aotearoa Daniel Vernon
Cover image by Daniel Vernon. Published by Yeehawtheboys.
I love a dairy. Kiwi classic cover.
Te ao Māori
Māori books and authors are represented in all categories, but here are some that use Māori art in combination with striking typography.
Hineraukatauri me te ara pūoro Elizabeth Gray
Nga Kōrero a Reweti Kohere Mā Te Ohorere Kaa and Wiremu Kaa (new edition)
Atua Wahine: The ancient wisdom of Māori goddesses Hana Tapiata
Hopurangi - Songcatcher Robert Sullivan
Face value
Faces - illustrated or photographed - often make a cover compelling.
The Pets we have killed: Short fiction Barbara Else
Power to win: The living wage movement in New Zealand Lyndy McIntyre
Ans Westra: A Life in Photography Paul Moon
The secrets they kept Jenny Lynch
Hine toa: A story of bravery Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku
The Mermaid Chronicles: A Midlife Mer-Moir Megan Dunn
Collected Poems Fleur Adcock
Bloody minded Susie Ferguson
Fontalicious
I love a potent font moment. There was lots of creative use of typography this year, as also seen in my top 10.
Poorhara Michelle Rahurahu (cover by Todd Atticus)
Dummies and Doppelgangers Felicity Milburn (Christchurch Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu)
All that we know Shilo Kino
Tarot Jake Arthur
Becoming Tangata Tiriti: Working with Māori, Honouring the Treaty Avril Bell
The Bookshop Detectives: Dead girl Gone Gareth and Louise Ward
In the half light of a dying day C.K. Stead
My own darling Grace Iwashita-Taylor
Otherhood: Essays on doing childless, childfree and child adjacent edited by Alie Benge, Lil O'Brien, and Kathryn Van Beek
The Sunforge Sascha Stronach
Max Avi Duckor-Jones
Arty
Proof that art doesn't only exist on gallery walls.
Liar, liar, Lick, spit Emma Neale
Delirious Damien Wilkins
Plastic Stacey Teague (cover illustration by Sarah McNeil, cover design by Todd Atticus)
Amma Saraid de Silva
I'm still growing Josiah Morgan
My brilliant sister Amy Brown
Unreel: A memoir Diana Wichtel
A man holds a fish Glenn Busch (this is one to see in person, it is a beautiful production with design and art direction by Seven. I expect to see it win awards)
"The candid attributes of Glenns work play throughout the design, a cover unadorned – with a hint of typographic personality. Sabon, a time-honoured serif contrasts Founders Grotesk through the texts – adding just enough quirk. A traditional Wiblain hardcover is held together by exposed Smythe binding, unapologetically bare – true to form and its contents."
Botanical
Here are beauties taking unique approaches to the natural world.
Pretty ugly Kirsty Gunn
Bad archive Flora Feltham
Feijoa: A story of obsession and belonging Kate Evans
The Mires Tina Makereti
Make it make sense Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins
Tamariki and Rangatahi
A lovely lineup of book covers for kids, deploying all the delights of font, colour, and illustration.
Rimu: The tree of time Lauren Keenan
Ruru, night hunter Katie Furze and Ned Barraud
The Raven's eye runaways Claire Mabey
Brown bird Jane Arthur (cover illustration by Devon Smith, cover designed by Cat Taylor)
Charlie Tangaroa and the God of War Tania Roxborogh
Take me to your leader Leonie Agnew
The Pohutukawa tree Linda Adamson and Hope McConnell
Old school classics
I spy a bit of a trend for the retro.
Wild Wellington Ngā Taonga Taiao: A guide to the wildlife and wild places of Te Upoko-o-te-Ika Michael Szabo
A land of two halves Joe Bennett
Hotel Theresa Doc Drumheller
Challenging the Status Quo: a political memoir Derek Quigley
Episodes Alex Scott
The Grand Glacier Hotel Laurence Fearnley (cover design by Cat Taylor)
The Monochrome Set
Much as I love a slosh of colour, monochrome has power.
- The Life and Opinions of Kartik Popat Brannavan Gnanalingam
Old Black Cloud: a cultural history of depression in Aotearoa New Zealand Dr Jacqueline Leckie"
The cover image is a detail of E.Mervyn Taylor’s ‘Dark Valley’ from 1937.
- Hard by the cloud house Peter Walker
New looks for books
Here's something new - new covers for books.
Greta & Valdin
New covers for Greta and Valdin!
- The famous pink and green original cover by Sarah Wilkins is at left.
- The B Format cover from Te Herenga Waka University Press by Todd Atticus is in the middle, using that recognisable colour scheme.
-
The Avid Reader edition is at right and nabbed a spot in LitHub's Best book covers of February. Cover design by Clay Smith, art direction by Alison Forner. Emily Temple's verdict: "I always enjoy a cover that is lewd-but-not-lewd, but it’s the color story here that I really love—it’s giving convenience store snack, in the best way." It has made it into their 2024 Besties list: "Love the simplicity and title play with the bag of limes" says Jaya Miceli.
Catherine Chidgey
Original looks
New "B Format" looks
Pet
Cover design: Todd Atticus
In a fishbone church
Cover artwork: Australian Black Swan, Paul Margoscy
Cover design: Todd Atticus
Tip of the hat to The Spinoff
Claire Mabey in The Spinoff has done a splendid job picking and describing some of the year's best NZ book covers. I fully endorse her on the wonderful cover mahi of Todd Atticus:
A key takeaway from this list is that Todd Atticus, formerly of Te Herenga Waka University Press, is a spectacular book cover designer.
Have a look at Todd's Instagram to see more cover work.
On my radar for 2025
Two beaut covers for 2025, for books I really want to read.
The Book of Guilt Catherine Chidgey
to be published 8 May 2025, Te Herenga Waka University Press
Cover image: vintage 1950s Margate travel poster (Shawshots / Alamy Stock Photo)
Cover design: Todd Atticus
This compulsion in us Tina Makereti
to be published 8 May 2025, Te Herenga Waka University Press
Cover design: @chloereweti.mahi
Cover photo and author photo: @elstudiosphotography
