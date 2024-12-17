Best book covers of 2024 – My pick of Aotearoa’s finest

Kia ora to writers, publishers, designers, artists, and photographers - You make the book covers of Aotearoa a joy to behold!

Here are some of 2024's most eye-catching book covers.

Top 10

Here are ten of my favourites of the year. When I see them as a group, I can see some commonalities. Amazing fonts. Use of rich colours. Light and dark. Special effects.

Each is uniquely stunning. Enjoy!

Te ao Māori

Māori books and authors are represented in all categories, but here are some that use Māori art in combination with striking typography.

Hineraukatauri me te ara pūoro Elizabeth Gray

Nga Kōrero a Reweti Kohere Mā Te Ohorere Kaa and Wiremu Kaa (new edition)

Atua Wahine: The ancient wisdom of Māori goddesses Hana Tapiata

Hopurangi - Songcatcher Robert Sullivan

Face value

Faces - illustrated or photographed - often make a cover compelling.

The Pets we have killed: Short fiction Barbara Else

Power to win: The living wage movement in New Zealand Lyndy McIntyre

Ans Westra: A Life in Photography Paul Moon

The secrets they kept Jenny Lynch

Hine toa: A story of bravery Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku

The Mermaid Chronicles: A Midlife Mer-Moir Megan Dunn

Collected Poems Fleur Adcock

Bloody minded Susie Ferguson

Fontalicious

I love a potent font moment. There was lots of creative use of typography this year, as also seen in my top 10.

Poorhara Michelle Rahurahu (cover by Todd Atticus)

Dummies and Doppelgangers Felicity Milburn (Christchurch Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu)

All that we know Shilo Kino

Tarot Jake Arthur

Becoming Tangata Tiriti: Working with Māori, Honouring the Treaty Avril Bell

The Bookshop Detectives: Dead girl Gone Gareth and Louise Ward

In the half light of a dying day C.K. Stead

My own darling Grace Iwashita-Taylor

Otherhood: Essays on doing childless, childfree and child adjacent edited by Alie Benge, Lil O'Brien, and Kathryn Van Beek

The Sunforge Sascha Stronach

Max Avi Duckor-Jones

Arty

Proof that art doesn't only exist on gallery walls.

Liar, liar, Lick, spit Emma Neale

Delirious Damien Wilkins

Plastic Stacey Teague (cover illustration by Sarah McNeil, cover design by Todd Atticus)

Amma Saraid de Silva

I'm still growing Josiah Morgan

My brilliant sister Amy Brown

Unreel: A memoir Diana Wichtel

A man holds a fish Glenn Busch (this is one to see in person, it is a beautiful production with design and art direction by Seven. I expect to see it win awards)

"The candid attributes of Glenns work play throughout the design, a cover unadorned – with a hint of typographic personality. Sabon, a time-honoured serif contrasts Founders Grotesk through the texts – adding just enough quirk. A traditional Wiblain hardcover is held together by exposed Smythe binding, unapologetically bare – true to form and its contents."

Botanical

Here are beauties taking unique approaches to the natural world.

Pretty ugly Kirsty Gunn

Bad archive Flora Feltham

Feijoa: A story of obsession and belonging Kate Evans

The Mires Tina Makereti

Make it make sense Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins

Tamariki and Rangatahi

A lovely lineup of book covers for kids, deploying all the delights of font, colour, and illustration.

Rimu: The tree of time Lauren Keenan

Ruru, night hunter Katie Furze and Ned Barraud

The Raven's eye runaways Claire Mabey

Brown bird Jane Arthur (cover illustration by Devon Smith, cover designed by Cat Taylor)

Charlie Tangaroa and the God of War Tania Roxborogh

Take me to your leader Leonie Agnew

The Pohutukawa tree Linda Adamson and Hope McConnell

Old school classics

I spy a bit of a trend for the retro.

Wild Wellington Ngā Taonga Taiao: A guide to the wildlife and wild places of Te Upoko-o-te-Ika Michael Szabo

A land of two halves Joe Bennett

Hotel Theresa Doc Drumheller

Challenging the Status Quo: a political memoir Derek Quigley

Episodes Alex Scott

The Grand Glacier Hotel Laurence Fearnley (cover design by Cat Taylor)

The Monochrome Set

Much as I love a slosh of colour, monochrome has power.

New looks for books

Here's something new - new covers for books.

Greta & Valdin

New covers for Greta and Valdin!

The famous pink and green original cover by Sarah Wilkins is at left.

The B Format cover from Te Herenga Waka University Press by Todd Atticus is in the middle, using that recognisable colour scheme.

The Avid Reader edition is at right and nabbed a spot in LitHub's Best book covers of February . C

"I always enjoy a cover that is lewd-but-not-lewd, but it’s the color story here that I really love—it’s giving convenience store snack, in the best way." It has made it into their 2024 Besties list : "Love the simplicity and title play with the bag of limes" says Jaya Miceli.

Catherine Chidgey

Original looks

New "B Format" looks

Pet

Cover design: Todd Atticus

In a fishbone church

Cover artwork: Australian Black Swan, Paul Margoscy

Cover design: Todd Atticus

Tip of the hat to The Spinoff

Claire Mabey in The Spinoff has done a splendid job picking and describing some of the year's best NZ book covers. I fully endorse her on the wonderful cover mahi of Todd Atticus:

A key takeaway from this list is that Todd Atticus, formerly of Te Herenga Waka University Press, is a spectacular book cover designer.

Have a look at Todd's Instagram to see more cover work.

On my radar for 2025

Two beaut covers for 2025, for books I really want to read.

The Book of Guilt Catherine Chidgey

to be published 8 May 2025, Te Herenga Waka University Press

Cover image: vintage 1950s Margate travel poster (Shawshots / Alamy Stock Photo)

Cover design: Todd Atticus

This compulsion in us Tina Makereti

to be published 8 May 2025, Te Herenga Waka University Press

Cover design: @chloereweti.mahi

Cover photo and author photo: @elstudiosphotography

More best book covers

Best book covers of previous years