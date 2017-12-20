Great eAudiobooks to listen to on your next Road Trip

Got a summer holiday planned? Does it involve a long road trip? If you answered yes to these questions, then an eAudiobook could be the perfect solution. We have heaps to choose from, from OverDrive or Borrowbox with excellent titles suitable for the whole family.



eAudiobooks are the perfect listening for long car trips this summer. Stop the backseat questions of "How much further?" or "Are we there yet?"

Will Zoe be able to save her pet rat from the evil Burt from Burt's Burgers. Brilliantly read by the author David Walliams.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/836583037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Ratburger</a>

The first in the Series of Unfortunate Events about the three Baudelaire children wonderfully narrated by Tim Curry.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/914034037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Bad Beginning</a>

The classic story about the child genius Matilda Wormwood with the not so clever parents and the terrifying headmistress Miss Trunchbull, read by award-winning actress Kate Winslet.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/971873037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Matilda</a>

Is the right eAudiobook for your road trip? Take the annoying test and find out. Do you ask 'Are we there yet?' over and over on long car trips?

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/909359037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Just Annoying!</a>

Classic gripping thriller by New Zealand author Margaret Mahy

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/981109037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Haunting</a>

eAudiobooks to make a long road trip enjoyable. Tick a book off your list before you even reach your destination.

Sidesplitting novel about the break up of the perfect marriage. Read by Meryl Streep.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/812548037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Heartburn</a>

Man Booker prize winner 2017, this book is read by a full cast of award-winning actors and musicians.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/997355037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Lincoln in the Bardo</a>

Sci-fi adventure in a virtual reality environment, jam-packed with ‘80s nostalgia for popular culture and a treasure hunt.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/979960037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Ready Player One</a>

Take a look at the summer of 1927 in America, read by Bill Bryson

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/947056037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">One Summer</a>

A hysterical, ridiculous book about crippling depression and anxiety? That sounds like a terrible idea. But terrible ideas are what Jenny does best.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/910058037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Furiously Happy</a>

